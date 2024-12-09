The 10 Most Embarrassing Franchises in the NFL, Ranked

An NFL franchise can become an embarrassment due to myriad reasons.

The combination of poor on-field performance, organizational instability and off-field controversies are primary among them. Consistently losing games, especially over extended periods of time, can also erode fan support and damage a team’s reputation.

Frequent changes in coaching staff and front office personnel can further contribute to a team’s negative image, as inept leadership often exacerbates on-field failures.

With these thoughts in mind, we take a look at the most embarrassing franchises in the NFL right now. From chronic mismanagement to heartbreaking losses and questionable decisions, we present the 10 teams that have become most synonymous with futility and frustration. Enjoy — or don’t, if you’re a fan of the following franchises.

10. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons kick off our list largely due to a series of high-profile mishaps that have unquestionably tainted the franchise. Fewer were more noteworthy than their defeat in Super Bowl 50. Atlanta held a commanding 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots late into the third quarter, only to see the Patriots mount the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, ultimately winning 34-28 in overtime. This collapse remains a significant blemish on the team’s legacy.

More recently, the Falcons have made some beyond baffling decisions. In June of 2024, the NFL penalized them for tampering violations during their acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins, resulting in the forfeiture of a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and fines totaling $300,000. With this, they made the head-scratching decision to ink the 36-year-old Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in 2024 only to turn around and draft QB Michael Penix in Round 1. Not a great look.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

If anyone were to Google the word “embarrassment” in a search associated with the Jacksonville Jaguars, they would likely find a litany of material to pore over. The Jags have endured a series of setbacks that have cemented their reputation as one of the NFL’s most beleaguered franchises. The 2024 season exemplifies these struggles, with the Jaguars holding a league-worst 2-10 record at the time of publication.

Off the field, the Jaguars have also faced significant controversies that have further tarnished their image. The 2021 season is a prime example. The brief and troubled tenure of head coach Urban Meyer was marred by multiple scandals, including allegations of inappropriate conduct and poor treatment of staff and players, culminating in his dismissal after a 2-11 start.

8. Tennessee Titans

Historically, the Tennessee Titans have struggled in postseason play, holding a playoff record of 17 wins and 23 losses, which is the main reason we included them here. Tennessee has yet to earn a Super Bowl victory, with their lone Super Bowl appearance in 2000 resulting in a narrow 23-16 loss to the Rams. The team’s lack of success in the playoffs is glaring. Not counting the solid tenure under Mike Vrable, the Titans have been to the playoffs three times in the past 20 years.

Off-field controversies have also marred the team’s image. In 2018, former head coach Mike Mularkey deliberately misled NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport by falsely claiming he was receiving a contract extension while knowing he was about to be dismissed. Mularkey did it to create a media stir and embarrass the organization, which doesn’t look great for the franchise’s internal dynamics.

7. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals land on our list because they hold the unfortunate distinction of having the most losses in NFL history, with 809 regular-season defeats as of Week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season. They are also currently going through an embarrassing Super Bowl drought.

Since their establishment in 1898, the Cardinals have won just two NFL championships, both in the pre-Super Bowl era (in 1925 and 1947). They have yet to snag a Super Bowl title. Arizona’s enduring lack of success — the Cards have won just one divisional title since the 2010 season –underscores the franchise’s recent struggles, which have been off and on for more than a century.

6. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular and storied franchises in the NFL, to be sure. They’re also one of its most embarrassing. Their prolonged playoff drought is a huge reason why. Since their last Super Bowl victory in 1996, the Cowboys have failed to reach the NFC Championship Game, marking a 28-year absence.

Ownership decisions have also played a pivotal role in the team’s struggles and have been a blight on the organization. Owner Jerry Jones’s hands-on management style has often been criticized for creating instability within the organization. His involvement in day-to-day operations has been more consistently disruptive than anything else. Despite having one of the largest fan bases in the league, this constant meddling courtesy of Jones has left the once formidable Cowboys the butt of the joke far too often in recent years.

5. New York Giants

Since the departure of head coach Tom Coughlin in 2015, the New York Giants have struggled to maintain a winning record, posting a dismal .350 winning percentage. That ranks among the league’s worst during this period. The 2024 season has been particularly challenging, with the Giants holding a 2-10 record and enduring a seven-game losing streak, marking one of the lowest points in the franchise’s history.

Management decisions have further compounded the team’s struggles. The release of key players, such as running back Saquon Barkley, who has since become an MVP frontrunner with the Philadelphia Eagles, has drawn significant criticism from fans and analysts alike. Additionally, the handling of former first-round quarterback Daniel Jones, culminating in his release, has left the team without a clear leader on the field, while also raising questions about the way the squad is managed.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are another squad that just can’t seem to get it right, particularly at head coach. In 2021, ex-coach Jon Gruden resigned after revelations of emails containing racist, misogynistic and homophobic language. The hiring of former head coach Josh McDaniels in 2022 was intended to revitalize the franchise after Gruden’s disastrous exit, but his tenure was marked by an inability to secure leads and close out games, leading to his dismissal in October 2023 after a 3-5 start to the season.

Appointed interim head coach after McDaniel’s dismissal, Antonio Pierce was later named head coach, and now, he’s on the hot seat. The 2024 season has been particularly challenging, with the Pierce and company going 2-10 while enduring an eight-game losing streak — their longest since 2014. Another once-storied franchise (they won three Super Bowls from 1977-1984), the Raiders can’t seem to get out of the muck and back to their winning ways.

3. New York Jets

The New York Jets‘ prolonged playoff drought is a huge reason they’re so high on our list. As of 2024, that drought has extended to 13 consecutive seasons — the longest active streak in the NFL. This lack of postseason success can often attributed to questionable leadership choices and the mishandling of key player acquisitions. For instance, the decision to trade for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2023, despite signs of his decline, backfired when he suffered a season-ending injury shortly after joining the team. Rodgers’ was healthy in 2024, but the Jets still bombed.

Since 2000, the Jets have had nine different head coaches, an extremely high turnover rate. This pattern continued in 2024 with the mid-season firing of head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start, marking the first in-season dismissal under owner Woody Johnson’s tenure. General Manager Joe Douglas was also relieved of his duties mid-way through the 2024 regular season, so things in New York aren’t settling anytime soon.

2. Chicago Bears

Here’s another team that cannot figure it out when it comes to leadership. Since the firing of Lovie Smith in 2012, the Chicago Bears have cycled through multiple head coaches, with Matt Eberflus being the most recent dismissal in November of 2024. Eberflus’s tenure was marred by poor game management and a six-game losing streak, culminating in his mid-season firing — the first such occurrence in the franchise’s 100-year history.

Ownership and executive decisions have further exacerbated the team’s struggles. Under Chairman George McCaskey’s leadership, the Bears have finished last in the NFC North six times over 14 seasons, achieving just two winning seasons in that span. The Bears’ inability to develop and maintain a franchise quarterback has also been a persistent problem. Over the past 20 years, from 2004 through 2024, the Bears have had 22 different quarterbacks start games for them. That revolving QB door — which may have finally closed now that they have rookie Caleb Williams — is another reason the Bears are ranked so high on this list.

1. Cleveland Browns

Since their return to the league in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have been one of the NFL’s biggest laughing stocks. A huge reason for the Browns’ struggles has been their instability at the quarterback position. Since 1999, the team has started over 30 different QBs, a revolving door that has hindered any kind of offensive cohesion or development.

Poor decision making has also tarnished the franchise. The acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022, despite his ongoing legal issues and allegations of sexual misconduct, drew widespread criticism. The team elected to sign Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, a decision that has been scrutinized given his subsequent underwhelming performance and injury issues. This move not only raised ethical concerns but also placed a significant financial burden on the franchise, further complicating their efforts to build a competitive team. For those reasons, the Browns nab our No.1 spot.

