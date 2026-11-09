Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Matches Franchise Legend in Win Over Panthers

The Boston Bruins blew out the Florida Panthers in their heated matchup on Sunday, and Charlie McAvoy made some history.

According to George Richards of NHL.com, “Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy assisted on a game-opening goal for the 56th time of his career and tied Zdeno Chara for the third most by a Boston defenseman behind Ray Bourque (178 times) and Bobby Orr (104).”

During a chaotic first period, McAvoy provided a secondary assist on Elias Lindholm’s goal at the 4:50 mark, with Casey Mittelstadt providing the primary.

McAvoy collected a bouncing puck and dished it to Mittelstadt. Middlestadt drifted near the side boards before he found Lindholm uncovered near the blue line. Lindholm collected the puck and skated into the slot. He shot the puck between two Panthers players, while goaltender Jacob Markstrom got a pad on it.

But the puck took a favorable bounce for the Bruins and drifted back just behind the goal line. Markstrom was too late to scoop it up with his glove, and the goal counted.

Charlie McAvoy Joins Zdeno Chara In Bruins History

Chara has gone down as one of the greatest defensemen to put on a Bruins uniform. Ditto for Bourque and Orr.

Now in his age-29 season, McAvoy looks like he is getting better with age. He posted a career-best 61 points during a rebound year for the Bruins in 2025-26. His 11 goals were the second-highest single-season mark of his career. McAvoy’s 50 assists that season were also a career-high.

McAvoy’s numbers could be even higher, but he has missed significant time in each of the last four seasons. McAvoy has also appeared in just 12 games this year. If he can stay on the ice and keep playing at the level he has, McAvoy will slowly inch his way toward Bourque and Orr.

McAvoy is signed through the 2029-30 season, so he has plenty of time to chase some Bruins legends. Keep track of how many times McAvoy helps open the scoring for Boston this season. With nine points in 12 games, chances are he will open the scoring in quite a few more contests.

McAvoy Continues Building His Legacy On Boston’s Blue Line

McAvoy’s ability to help the Bruins open their scoring wasn’t the only milestone he reached on Sunday. While hits don’t often matter as much for two-way players, McAvoy also reached his 1,000th career hit. He had two of Boston’s 13 hits.

Earlier in the year, McAvoy recorded his 250th takeaway, and notched his 500th penalty minute. At even strength, McAvoy is currently posting a 17.1 on-ice shooting percentage. That will be a career-high should he keep contributing to and helping teammates finish sequences when he skates onto the ice.

McAvoy has also seen the Bruins score 18 times when he has been on the ice at even strength. That is compared to just seven goals allowed in the same situation. Stretched out to a full season, McAvoy is on pace to be on the ice for more than twice as many goals scored as goals allowed.

McAvoy has continued to build his legendary status with the Bruins. One more point to open Boston’s scoring, and he will pass the legendary Chara. That milestone should occur in the coming games.