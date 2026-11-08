Bruins–Panthers Showdown Revealed How Heated the Rivalry Has Gotten

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers‘ first meeting in 2026-27 may not have been close. But it was one heated matchup.

When Nikita Zadorov and Brady Tkachuk drop the gloves the second the puck drops, it’s all the confirmation one needs of a heated rivalry between two very good Atlantic Division teams.

Forget the final score for a second. Sure, the Bruins won 4-1 and remain first in the Atlantic over the Panthers (fifth place), with three teams separating them. But what a foreshadowing of what this season series may look like as Boston and Florida will meet three more times.

This one featured 126 penalty minutes, including 72 for the Panthers and 54 for the Bruins. Whoever thought playoff-style hockey couldn’t occur in November needs to watch this game again. The only real blemish is that Florida landed 38 hits while the Bruins compiled just 13.

Other than that, it was one intense, entertaining matchup that included two first-period fights. At the 6:32 mark, Mark Kastelic decided to drop the gloves with Garnet Hathaway. Even then, the two fights accounted for a fraction of the 11 total penalties between the two clubs in the first frame.

Bruins-Panthers Rivalry Intensifying Once Again In 2026-27

If the Panthers can get healthy, then this rivalry will get even more heated. It will be the first time in three seasons in which both teams look like playoff contenders.

Boston got off to a rough start in 2024-25 and never recovered. They ultimately finished last in the Atlantic and out of the playoffs. As for Florida? Their quest for a three-peat went sideways in 2025-26 when the injury bug struck. They took seventh in the Atlantic while the Bruins rebounded.

The animosity between the two teams picked up in the 2023 playoffs. Boston finished the season with an eye-popping 135 points while the Panthers barely made the postseason cut. Then Florida pulled off arguably the biggest upset in the postseason in the first round, stunning the Bruins four games to three.

The next season, Boston escaped the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round in seven games. They met with the Panthers in the second round and lost again, this time in six games. Florida went on to win the Stanley Cup while the Bruins were again left wondering what could have been.

On Mar. 7, 2025, with the Bruins all but out of contention, they traded captain Brad Marchand to the Panthers. Marchand then helped Florida win its second straight Cup.

Boston Coach Says There Is Genuine Bad Blood Between the Teams

Via Ryleigh Tupper of NESN, Bruins’ assistant coach Steve Spott said it best. Speaking with NESN’s Adam Pellerin, Spott quipped, “You got two teams that genuinely dislike each other.”

With all the intensity going on in the first of a four-game series, Spott was completely correct in his assessment. The matchup also showed strong implications, should Boston stay hot and Florida keep contending for a wild card spot, if not more, of what is to come in the next three games.

The Bruins will meet the Panthers again Dec. 8 in Florida before meeting again in Boston on Dec. 15. The season finale between the two teams will occur on Apr. 9, 2027.