Bruins Had Powerful Reason to Extend Fraser Minten Now, Insider

The Boston Bruins didn’t have to extend Fraser Minten this summer.

They could have waited.

Minten still had one year remaining on his contract and wouldn’t have become a restricted free agent until after the 2026-27 season. Instead, the Bruins moved aggressively and locked him up for seven years and $50.4 million, giving him a $7.2 million annual cap hit beginning next season.

There was a very good reason for that decision.

As insider Marco D’Amico noted, NHL general managers have become much more aggressive about extending their young players before they reach the open market. The league just witnessed what can happen when a team leaves an emerging star vulnerable to an offer sheet.

The Anaheim Ducks learned that lesson the hard way.

Philadelphia handed Leo Carlsson a five-year, $90 million offer sheet this summer, forcing Anaheim to match an $18 million annual contract or lose its franchise center for four first-round picks.

The Bruins clearly didn’t want to find themselves in a similar situation.

Bruins Clearly View Minten as Part of Their Core

The easiest way to understand the decision is to look at how the Bruins talk about Minten.

Boston didn’t describe the 22-year-old as a promising player it hoped would eventually become important. The organization called the extension a “mutual long-term commitment” and specifically pointed to his hockey sense, competitiveness, two-way game and offensive growth.

That is the language of a player the Bruins believe belongs in their future.

Minten certainly hasn’t reached his ceiling yet.

He recorded 17 goals and 35 points in all 82 games last season, setting career highs across the board. Those numbers don’t scream $7.2 million player yet.

That’s precisely why the Bruins wanted to act now.

If Minten takes the expected next step and becomes a legitimate second-line center or a 50-point-plus player, $7.2 million could eventually look like a bargain. The Bruins would have secured his prime years before his price really took off.

And there is another advantage.

If things don’t work out, the contract isn’t necessarily disastrous. Minten will still be only 29 when the deal expires, and a $7.2 million cap hit could look considerably more manageable as the NHL salary cap continues to rise.

That gives Boston an escape hatch.

The Bruins aren’t betting that Minten is already worth $7.2 million.

They’re betting that he will be.

More Minten-Like Extensions Are Coming Around the NHL

This is probably just the beginning.

D’Amico’s point about teams becoming more aggressive makes sense after what happened with Carlsson.

The Ducks had no choice but to confront the consequences of waiting. Philadelphia was able to name its price because Carlsson was still an RFA, and Anaheim ultimately decided that losing a player it viewed as a franchise cornerstone was unacceptable.

That experience is going to stay in the minds of NHL general managers for a long time.

The lesson is pretty simple.

If a team knows it wants a young player around for the long haul, why wait until that player has all the leverage?

The Bruins avoided that problem with Minten.

Other teams are likely to do the same with their own young stars.

There is, of course, a risk to moving early. A team can overestimate a player’s development and end up carrying an expensive contract that doesn’t age well.

But that’s the gamble NHL teams increasingly appear willing to make.

And that may be the most interesting part of the Minten deal.

If the Bruins had any real doubt about whether he belonged in their long-term plans, they probably would have waited.

Instead, they paid him before he had the chance to make himself even more expensive.

That says everything about how Boston views Fraser Minten.

The Bruins weren’t simply trying to save money.

They were making sure they didn’t give anyone else the opportunity to set the price.