Insider Reveals Bruins Offer to Star Goalie Jeremy Swayman

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff.com has revealed the offer the Boston Bruins made to star goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman has been an RFA since July 1 and he and the Bruins have yet to come to terms on a contract extension. On Monday, the Bruins claimed they offered Swayman a deal worth $64 million, but Seravalli said that isn’t the case.

“They (Swyaman and Gross) are very disappointed in what Cam Neely said,” Seravalli said on Morning Cuppa Hockey on DailyFaceoff. “I think if you look at it from both sides’ perspectives, first off this seemed like a tactical error by the Bruins. This felt like this really seemed like a tactical error by the Bruins. This felt like a team that was cracking under the weight of probably not having their future No. 1 in net to start the season. There is some frustration.

“To understand it from both sides, I think they have moved a significant amount. I don’t think they have put a $64 million offer on the table,” Seravalli added. “In fact, my understanding is that the Bruins have offered eight years times $7.8 million, which is $62.4 (million). So, maybe Cam Neely had a bit of fun with numbers, again, $1.6 million in the grand scheme of the deal may not seem like all that much but still, $1.6 million dollars is where they were off.

Seravalli says the Bruins originally offered $6.5 million per season while Swayman’s camp has been firm on $8.5 million per year. Yet, with the Bruins now moving to $7.8 million per season, Seravalli thinks Boston believes the ball is in Swayman’s court.

Swayman’s Agent Blasts Bruins

On September 30, Bruins president and alternate governor Cam Neely claimed Swayman turned down a $64 million extension.

Following Neely’s comments, Swayman’s agent took to Instagram to issue a statement taking aim at the Bruins front office for those comments.

“Normally, I do not release statements or discuss negotiations through the media. However, in this case, I feel I need to defend my client,” Gross said in the statement. “At today’s press conference, $64 million was referenced.

“This was the first time that number was discussed in our negotiations,” the statement continued. “Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level. We are extremely disappointed. This was not fair to Jeremy. We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here.”

Last season, Swayman went 25-10-8 with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Bruins Name Joonas Korpisalo Starting Goalie

With Swayman still unsigned, Boston coach Jim Montgomery named Joonas Korpisalo the team’s starting goalie for opening night.

“The longer you go without seeing NHL shots and the longer you go without seeing that kind of tempo and pace in front of you, whether it’s a 5-on-5 scrimmage like we’ve been doing every practice or getting game reps, the further back you get pushed,” Montgomery said.

“And that’s why I referenced that, say a deal gets done (with Swayman) tomorrow, there’s only a possibility of two practices before (Opening Night). Korpisalo has done really well, and we’re confident in him. That’s why I referenced him starting Game 1,” Montgomery added.

Boston acquired Korpisalo this offseason from the Ottawa Senators in the Linus Ullmark trade. Last season, he went 21-26-4 with a 3.27 GAA and a .890 SV%.

The Bruins open its 2024-25 regular season on the road on October 8 against the Florida Panthers.