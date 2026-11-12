Bruins Enter Rivalry Showdown Tied for NHL’s Best in Key Statistic

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are vying for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, and both feature red-hot scoring units.

Through 18 games, the Bruins and Canadiens are tied for first in the NHL in first-period goals scored with 23, per EdgeHalla. That is 1.28 first-period goals per game.

When Boston and Montreal square off, there is a good chance both teams start the game firing the puck relentlessly at the net. That said, Boston has the slight advantage. The Bruins enter the game plus-10 in first-period goals scored, with 13 allowed. Montreal is plus-8, with 15 goals allowed.

Still, if Boston allows the first goal, it shouldn’t be too much of a cause for concern. The Canadiens are 5-2-2 when scoring first, ranking 22nd in the league with a winning percentage of 56.

Both teams are first and second in the league, respectively, when allowing opponents to score first. Boston is 5-1-0, with a winning percentage of 83. Montreal is 6-1-2, with a winning percentage of 67.

The common denominator? Boston and Montreal have lost just one game in regulation and won at least five when opponents open the scoring.

Bruins And Canadiens Have Not Been Easy To Put Away

Looking at those statistics, it’s easy to conclude Boston and Montreal have very, very few weaknesses. Some teams play better from behind while others must jump out to early-game leads.

But when they’re tough to beat, regardless of whether they score first or allow the first goal? Should Boston plan on winning this matchup, it goes without saying they need more than one good period to put away the Canadiens.

Numbers-wise, it would take a strong third period from Boston to beat Montreal. The Canadiens have a good second-period goals-scored-to-goals-against ratio: 21-to-13. That ranks ninth in the league. Boston? Not great: 16-to-14, which is 25th in the NHL.

Montreal, however, is hot through the first 40 minutes of games before they get ice-cold in the final 20. While the Bruins are also first in the league with a 26-13 goals-scored-to-goals-against ratio in the third period, Montreal is 28th, at 14-to-23.

For Boston, this means weathering the high-octane Canadiens through 40 minutes, then going to work in the third period. That is the best way to hand Montreal a loss, and Boston’s third-period scoring prowess has been ongoing.

Two High-Octane Teams Adding Another Chapter To Historic Rivalry

With Boston and Montreal among the NHL’s best teams again, it makes for a rivalry every hockey fan might want to follow.

Bruins’ coach Marco Sturm said it best in Wednesday’s practice report, via Belle Fraser of BostonBruins.com. Sturm said:

“Actually, I just got a question from a friend of mine yesterday, ‘What’s your biggest rivalry?’ And I said, ‘It’s still Montreal, for sure.’ Not even close.”

That quip should give fans of both teams an idea of what to expect when the two teams square off on Thursday night. With two high-octane scoring groups going head-to-head, Boston’s elite defensive play and goaltending could have their work cut out for them.

A big third period from the Bruins, given Montreal’s recent history in the final frame, could be the difference-maker in this historic rivalry.