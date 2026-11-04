Boston Bruins’ NHL-Best Habit Is Fueling Their Hot Start

The Boston Bruins have been one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams, especially late in games when opponents have a narrow lead.

No other team in the NHL has scored like the Bruins in the third period. Per EdgeHalla, Boston has averaged 1.50 goals per game in the third period throughout their first 16 contests. Only the St. Louis Blues, at 1.47, have come close.

Their third-period goals-for-to-goals-allowed ratio also paces the league. Boston has scored 24 times in the third frame while allowing just 13 goals.

They are also 2-3-0 when trailing after two periods. While they are under .500 when opponents go into the third frame with the lead, the Bruins still rank first in the NHL in that category.

Boston heats up so much in the third that their 24 third-period goals account for 42.1 percent of their 57 goals scored in 2026-27. That said, Boston isn’t that bad in the first period, where they have scored 17 times and allowed 11. Their 17 goals are good for a 1.06 goals-for rate in the first period. That number ranks ninth in the NHL.

Boston’s Third-Period Efficacy Means They Only Need To Keep Games Close

While the Bruins typically score first — 7-3-1 when they score before an opponent — they are 4-1-0 when allowing the first goal. Heading into Wednesday night, that is the best mark in the NHL.

If they struggle anywhere, it is in the second period, where they hold a 14-13 goals-for-vs.-goals-against ratio. Their goals-for rate in the second sits at .88. Overall, the number ranks 23rd in the NHL.

That would be a problem if a team struggled in the third period. But the Bruins only need to keep games reasonably close. Should they keep getting hot in the third period, their odds of overcoming third-period deficits should remain relatively favorable.

While it may be logical to claim the 2026-27 season isn’t old enough to think that this trend hasn’t gained steam, one only needs to look at last season. Boston was at its best in the third period, with a 1.17 goals-for rate. That beat its .99 rate in the first and 1.01 rate in the second.

It may still be early in 2026-27, but the Bruins are showing a year-over-year trend.

Boston Bruins Have Been Comeback Kings Early In 2026-27

In 2025-26, the Bruins were 2-21-3 when trailing after two periods. While they had their highest goals-for rate in the third, it rarely translated into a win.

The biggest change in 2026-27 is that Boston, with their 1.50 goals-for rate in the third, has been changing the narrative and ultimately winning games. After 16 games and trailing in five of those games, the Bruins are on an 84-game pace to enter the third frame trailing in 26 contests — the same number as their 82 regular-season game slate last year.

The difference? They are trending toward winning between 10 and 11 of those games. That puts them on pace to finish 10-16-0 or 11-15-0 when trailing after two. Realistically, some of these games will wind up as overtime losses for Boston. Still, early trends show that Boston should complete more comebacks in 2026-27.

That will make life difficult for their rivals in the Atlantic Division and the rest of the league. The takeaway? It is hard to count out the Bruins this season.