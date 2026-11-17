The Boston Bruins may have stumbled in their previous two contests. But they remain one of the NHL’s best teams in one situational stat.

Boston is no longer the most dominant team in the NHL in the first and third periods, thanks to their previous two blowout losses. That said, Boston remains the NHL’s second-best team in the third period (1.40 goals per game in the third), with a 28-to-15 goals-scored-to-goals-against ratio.

The situational statistic gives them a massive advantage in Tuesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has problems all over the ice, but the Kings are 30th in the league scoring in the third period.

They have scored 12 times in the third frame, good for just 0.67 goals per game. Meanwhile, they have allowed 25 third-period goals. That is the highest number of goals allowed for the Kings in any period. They have 16 goals allowed in the first period and 20 in the second.

Bruins Carry A Massive Situational Advantage Into Tuesday Night

Despite opponents outscoring them 11-4 in their previous two matchups, Boston scored two of their four goals in the final frame. They also kept the Montreal Canadiens from scoring in the third period.

As for the Minnesota Wild? Danila Yurov scored twice on Boston in the third, but one goal was an empty-netter.

If Boston’s scoring trend continued in the third period during two straight bad games against elite opponents, it should continue on Tuesday against a more manageable team.

Boston also has an advantage over Los Angeles in the first period. Despite slow starts and two straight forgettable first periods, Boston has still outscored opponents 23-to-16. Their 1.15 goals per game in the first 20 minutes rank fourth in the NHL.

As for Los Angeles? They haven’t been bad in the first, outscoring opponents 18-to-16. Their 1.00 goals for/game in the first period ranks 11th in the NHL.

So, it’s a slight advantage for Boston. By all means, they would do well to capitalize on that advantage and eliminate those slow starts. If that occurs, it would make the game far more manageable heading into the second and third periods.

Boston Should Be Poised For A Big Third Period Against Kings

Boston and Los Angeles are almost deadlocked from a scoring standpoint in the second frame. Opponents have outscored the Bruins 20-to-18 in the second. That number has kept Boston toward the back half of the league, ranking them 24th, with .90 goals/game in the second.

Los Angeles has performed roughly in the same way, with opponents outscoring them 20-to-17. That puts them 23rd in the league during the second frame (ranked on 0.94 goals per game in the second). Notice that Los Angeles tends to regress as the game wears on.

Boston has, overall, eventually gotten hot in the first period — even if the last two games haven’t shown this. They have dipped in productivity all season in the second period before playing their best hockey in the third.

Given that quarter-season pattern, it should raise optimism that the Bruins will get back on track come Tuesday night. Should that occur, then the next few games will dictate if Boston has problems that will require further changes, or if they just hit an early-season speed bump.

If they fall to the Kings or play a bad third period, then more changes could be on the horizon.