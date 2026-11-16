The Boston Bruins dropped two straight games last week in blowout fashion. Conventional wisdom says that meant changes all over the place.

One avenue that didn’t change was the power-play units, despite Boston’s struggles. Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now wrote, “The Bruins are 4-for-29 (13.8%) in their last eight games, which ranks 30th in the league in that span.”

Still, that didn’t faze head coach Marco Sturm. Studley shared that Sturm said:

“We feel very good and very confident that these guys will get the job done. Of course, we looked at what our options are. And again, we’re just totally not there yet. But we looked at it, and right now we don’t feel like we’re there yet. But I do believe in this group, actually both units. I think it is the right set, I would say, of power play units we have. And hopefully they can show it by getting the job done.”

Marco Sturm Stands Behind Bruins’ Struggling Power Play

Surprising? Of course. But not entirely a bad decision.

Some fans may disagree with his logic, but he has a point. Boston just now crossed the quarter-way mark of the season. For a good portion of it, they were the Atlantic Division’s best team.

Pushing the panic button after two tough losses after jumping out to a solid start makes little sense. Besides, Boston may have bigger issues to deal with.

The power play unit may have hit a snag. But it isn’t the culprit for why Boston is having such a tough time playing against the NHL’s best teams.

Sturm doesn’t need to make changes all over the place to get the Bruins onto the same level as the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, or Minnesota Wild — all three of whom Boston lost to since Oct. 27.

The steps should be: diagnose the issue, make the necessary small changes, apply the changes at the next game, evaluate and repeat. If the power play continues to struggle, then look at it.

As it stands, they don’t need to make major changes to a unit that has had its moments this season. Therefore, Sturm is correct to remain confident in his players.

Bruins Face Important Test Against Kings

Boston is facing a familiar opponent on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings. Still, Boston handled the Kings easily on Oct. 17 in a 4-1 win. Alex Laferriere scored 31 seconds into the game, and that was as good as it got for the Kings.

The early 1-0 deficit tested Boston, and they finished the game with four unanswered goals — including two empty-netters in the third period.

This time around? LA will test Boston again, this time as the group the Bruins must bounce back against from the most adversity they have faced all season.

Heading into Tuesday, the Kings should give Boston’s power play an opportunity to regain its confidence. Los Angeles is seeing an average of 3.27 penalty kill opportunities per game. But they have only been successful 67.8 percent of the time, which ranks fourth-to-last in the NHL.

They are the perfect opponent for Boston to potentially test out its adjusted lineup against. As for the power play units? They may regain form and get back on track for the remainder of November.