Bruins Face Surprising Challenge in Showdown With Canadiens

The Boston Bruins will face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. And Montreal has been on automatic in division games so far.

The Bruins last hit the ice on Nov. 8 against the Florida Panthers, a team they haven’t been fond of lately. Boston could end up in another heated matchup on Thursday when the Canadiens skate into the TD Garden.

Montreal has 26 points, and they are looking to take the lead in the Atlantic Division over Boston. It will be the latest chapter in one of the NHL’s most storied rivalries, and one that could be the first of four heated regular-season matchups.

But the Canadiens are giving the Bruins another reason to expect fireworks on Thursday: They are a perfect 5-0-0 against the Atlantic Division.

Bruins Take Four-Game Winning Streak Into Divisional Showdown

The Canadiens may be perfect in the Atlantic, but the Bruins made quick work of their last two opponents. Before that, they notched wins in overtime and in a shootout, respectively, against the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights.

Both teams will carry momentum into this Atlantic Division showdown, and it’s games like these that players on both sides may look back on come the end of the regular season. If the division race remains close all year and one team gets home-ice advantage over the other, it shows how much these matchups mean even in mid-November.

Despite the higher-than-normal stakes heading into Thursday, it comes with an opportunity for the Bruins. Both teams have played in 18 games this season, and the Bruins hold a one-point lead over the Canadiens for first place. Should Boston skate away with the win, they will create a larger gap between themselves and the Atlantic’s second-best team.

It will also leave Montreal looking over its shoulder at the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators. Before Wednesday’s matchups, Tampa and Ottawa have 24 points apiece. Tampa is on a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday, while Ottawa will also play on Thursday.

Once again, the entire situation regarding the Atlantic and how strong of a division it is further reinforces the implications for Boston’s showdown against Ottawa.

Boston Cannot Let Montreal Keep Thursday Night’s Matchup Close

In four of their five wins against the Atlantic, the Canadiens have won by one goal. They opened the season on Sep. 29 with a 3-2 win over Toronto.

On Oct. 10, the Canadiens battled the Detroit Red Wings in one of the most memorable matchups of the 2026-27 season. Montreal and Detroit posted a rare double shutout before Montreal won the game in a shootout.

Montreal then faced the Buffalo Sabres in their next two Atlantic Division matchups. The Canadiens took both games, one of which went to a shootout, and the other went into overtime.

Most recently, Montreal faced Toronto again, winning by a score of 4-2. While that was a multi-goal win, trends show just how effective Montreal has been this season at keeping the game close. In overtime? They will be tough to beat.

Ideally, the Bruins find a way to emulate on Thursday what they did on Sunday against Florida. Hop out to an early lead and make the Canadiens chase them.