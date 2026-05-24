NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres Goalie Prospect Hot in Thin Market

Plenty of NHL trade rumors have begun to heat up, even with the playoffs still ongoing. For about 90% of the league, it’s already the offseason. So, it’s time for the chatter to kick up all over.

One of the teams that will likely generate its fair share of chatter is the Buffalo Sabres. After their playoff elimination at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, the talk almost immediately turned to an upgrade in the crease.

And it’s that pursuit of a playoff-tested goalie that could lead a once-promising prospect to get the heave-ho. That prospect is Devon Levi.

Levi landed in the 23rd spot of Frank Seravalli’s board, fueling NHL trade rumors. The 24-year-old was considered the heir apparent to the Sabres net. However, he hasn’t quite gotten there.

The Montreal native was a seventh-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2020. He was part of the return in the Sam Reinhart trade. And almost instantly, the expectation was that Levi would eventually take over the crease in Buffalo.

While he has done well in the AHL, he hasn’t been able to translate that success to the NHL level.

This season, Levi played 52 games with the Rochester Americans, posting a 2.83 GAA and a .904 SV%. Those are good numbers for the AHL. At the NHL, however, things haven’t gone very well. In 39 games over three seasons, he notched a 3.29 GAA and an. 894 SV%.

That’s not what the Sabres expected. And it’s part of the reason why Levi is now among NHL trade rumors.

Sabres Could Get Interesting Offers for Levi

Even if Levi hasn’t become a top-tier NHL goalie at this point, it doesn’t mean he can’t be. There might be some organization out there that might think it could turn things around for Levi.

That thought could lead to some interesting offers. While several teams out there will be looking for established goalies to take over next season, others may look for organizational depth. As such, NHL trade rumors will point towards available options.

That search for depth could make Levi an intriguing middle-term solution for a couple of teams out there. For instance, a team like the New York Rangers, which will be looking for a backup to Igor Shesterkin following Jonathan Quick’s retirement, could look at Levi as a viable alternative.

What to read next:

NHL Trade Rumors Involving Levi Might Take Some Time

While the Sabres could get some phone calls about Levi, the phone won’t necessarily be ringing off the hook. The goalie trade market should pick up after UFA netminders find homes. Names like Sergei Bobrovsky, Frederik Andersen, Stuart Skinner, Cam Talbot, and Daniil Tarasov should generate plenty of attention.

Once those netminders find new homes, the attention will turn to NHL trade rumors. Even after other rumored goalies like Jordan Binnington figure out their futures, the next focus could turn to other options like Levi.

One thing is for certain. Levi is out of runway in Buffalo. With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis all ahead of Levi, the writing is on the wall.