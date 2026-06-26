Sabres Could Pull Off Ultimate Stunner Ahead of Draft Day

The Buffalo Sabres are in an interesting position heading into the 2026 NHL Draft. The club obtained the fourth-overall pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bowen Byram trade.

The pickup wasn’t bad at all. But it seemed like the organization’s thought process was more inclined towards weaponizing the pick than anything else.

And that’s why the Sabres could pull off the ultimate stunner on draft day.

The team wants and needs to upgrade in any way it can. While there aren’t any glaring needs like other Atlantic Division rivals, Buffalo could use some reinforcements.

The biggest area of contention has been in the crease. Incumbent starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen hasn’t really impressed as the number-one guy for the Sabres. That discussion has led speculation to grow involving Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

However, it’s safe to say that the fourth-overall pick alone won’t be enough to pry the former Vezina and Hart Trophy winner away from the Jets. That situation could lead the Sabres to look for alternatives.

But with such a valuable trade chip in that fourth-overall pick, the Sabres could surprise everyone by pulling a deal on the draft floor.

Sabres Could Shock NHL by Landing Knies

One of the rumors going around the NHL is the interest Buffalo has in Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies. The 23-year-old has been part of abundant trade chatter, linking him to numerous clubs.

The Sabres are believed to be one of the interested parties. And that fourth-overall pick would be a fantastic pickup for the Maple Leafs.

As for Buffalo, Knies would be the sort of top-six forward who could easily offset the departure of Alex Tuch to Washington. Knies has come close to topping 30 goals. Another healthy season with a solid playmaking center like Josh Norris could see Knies top 30 goals.

That prospect is something that Sabres fans would be more than happy to see. As for the fourth-overall pick, well, that would just be the cost of doing business. Of course, it will take more than just the pick to land Knies. But it’s a price the organization can easily afford at this point.

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Buffalo Could Look for Help in Detroit

Another interesting rumor is the interest that Buffalo has shown in Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat. Speculation has ramped up about the possibility of the Wings moving on from DeBrincat. If that’s the case, the Sabres would most certainly be interested. He’s the sort of top-six forward who could complement the up-and-coming cast of scorers on the club.

So, would the fourth-overall pick be worth roughly two seasons of DeBrincat? Again, sending the pick elsewhere would be naught more than the cost of business. If that cost lands a 30-goal scorer, all the better.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings won’t complain about getting the pick. Detroit’s original pick this year, slotted at 16th, went to the St. Louis Blues in the Justin Faulk trade. That’s why the Red Wings wouldn’t mind landing back in the first round.

Of course, there is one other thing to keep in mind: The Red Wings could land the fourth pick and then weaponize it in another trade.

That’s why the Red Wings wouldn’t mind doing business with the Sabres.