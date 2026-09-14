Hurricanes’ Alexander Nikishin’s Top Landing Spot After ‘Change of Scenery’ Request

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin remains an unsigned restricted free agent.

After winning the highly touted Stanley Cup last season, the 24-year-old star could soon be on his way out.

According to Pierre LaBrun of The Athletic, he has been persistent in his search for a “change of scenery.”

Potential Landing Spot To Provide Hurricanes’ Nikishin With ‘Change of Scenery’

At this point, the St. Louis Blues appear to be a likely landing spot for Nikishin.

A handful of predictions have shown him heading to St. Louis, including those of Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson and The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford.

The Blues need a defenseman with imposing size and a left-handed shot— Nikishin checks those boxes; he measures 6-foot-3, 218 pounds.

By the end of his 2025-26 campaign with the Hurricanes, he had skated in 81 games and registered 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points.

He was selected seventh overall in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft.

Simply put, his rookie season was irreplaceable, ultimately helping his team reach the Stanley Cup.

Nikishin’s stance with Carolina remains unclear right now, but his name continues to float around the league.

The Blues have been a top suitor, but rumors have included the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets.

But as Richardson noted in his Sept. 11 prediction, “The Hurricanes could re-sign Nikishin or perhaps peddle him to another club. Nevertheless, the rumors linking him to the Blues haven’t gone away. It wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up in St. Louis on a bridge contract.”

Mixed Reactions Stem From Nikishin’s Sharp Request

Fans have been taking to social media to discuss the potential of Nikishin leaving the Hurricanes.

B/R Open Ice posted on X, “Per @PierreVLeBrun, Alex Nikishin ‘requested a change of scenery’ after the last season. He is still an unsigned RFA.”

One user commented, “Bro you just won a Stanley cup and you want a change of scenery?”

Another wrote, “‘Change of scenery away from a winning championship’ is crazy.”

One fan expressed frustration, stating, “I’m beginning to get very annoyed with this whole situation. Every Canes fan loves Nikishin, and he just won the Cup, but yet he wants a change in scenery? Come on, Niki. Maybe no one wants him because his attitude sucks.”

Another user added, “Change of scenery is another way of rewording Carolina’s unwillingness to pay him the bag on his next deal. At 24 years old, Nikishin played 1 NHL season and won a cup. With the recent signings his demands likely increased, and Tulsky already signed replacements. What will he get?”

A decision has yet to be made, and rumors will continue to stir.

In the meantime, preseason is approaching, and the remaining Hurricanes are focused on their upcoming season.