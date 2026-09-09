Carolina Hurricanes ‘Bold’ Trade Prediction Lands Jets’ $59.5 Million Goalie

There are plenty of trade rumors swirling across the National Hockey League right now, especially with fall camp set to start for most teams in less than 10 days, and with the 2026-27 season right around the corner.

The storyline that remains the biggest in the hockey trade rumor carousel is what the Winnipeg Jets will do with 3X Vezina goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The reports are clear: Hellebuyck wants OUT of Winnipeg, as his agent released a clear statement about a month ago. The Carolina Hurricanes stand out as a team that could make a big splash for his services, and a recent ‘bold’ trade prediction reflects that same sentiment.

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Recent Trade Prediction Links Connor Hellebuyck to Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes lost longtime goaltender Freddie Andersen to NHL free agency earlier this year, and are thought to be in the market to add goaltending depth.

Well, adding Connor Hellebuyck is obviously a little more than “goaltending depth”, as he comes with an $8.5 million cap hit and a current contract of seven years, $59.5 million.

However, with the Hurricanes’ top netminder expected to be Brandon Bussi, the reigning Stanley Cup champs could be able to afford Hellebuyck.

Recently, BR.com’s Adam Gretz predicted the Hurricanes to make the splash to trade for Connor Hellebuyck:

“Just because Carolina has won recently without elite goaltending does not mean they have to keep doing that.”