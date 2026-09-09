Carolina Hurricanes ‘Bold’ Trade Prediction Lands Jets’ $59.5 Million Goalie

There are plenty of trade rumors swirling across the National Hockey League right now, especially with fall camp set to start for most teams in less than 10 days, and with the 2026-27 season right around the corner.
The storyline that remains the biggest in the hockey trade rumor carousel is what the Winnipeg Jets will do with 3X Vezina goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
The reports are clear: Hellebuyck wants OUT of Winnipeg, as his agent released a clear statement about a month ago. The Carolina Hurricanes stand out as a team that could make a big splash for his services, and a recent ‘bold’ trade prediction reflects that same sentiment.
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Recent Trade Prediction Links Connor Hellebuyck to Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes lost longtime goaltender Freddie Andersen to NHL free agency earlier this year, and are thought to be in the market to add goaltending depth.
Well, adding Connor Hellebuyck is obviously a little more than “goaltending depth”, as he comes with an $8.5 million cap hit and a current contract of seven years, $59.5 million.
However, with the Hurricanes’ top netminder expected to be Brandon Bussi, the reigning Stanley Cup champs could be able to afford Hellebuyck.
Recently, BR.com’s Adam Gretz predicted the Hurricanes to make the splash to trade for Connor Hellebuyck:
“Just because Carolina has won recently without elite goaltending does not mean they have to keep doing that.”
“They could be an ideal fit to potentially go after Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck given their available salary cap space (still over $9 million as of early September) and the fact they have a lot of potential trade capital. Not only does Carolina have four first-round picks over the next three years, it also has defenseman Alexander Nikishin who remains unsigned as a restricted free agent and may not have a big enough role with the Hurricanes. There are a lot of things here that could intrigue Winnipeg if it honors Hellebuyck’s trade request. And it seems likely that he is going to do everything in his power to force their hands and make sure they do honor it.”
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Should the Hurricanes Trade for Connor Hellebuyck?
The Carolina Hurricanes should absolutely consider a trade for the elite goalie in Connor Hellebuyck.
While Hellebuyck’s production took a slight dip in 2025-26 (career lows in all major goalie categories), he wouldn’t need to start 60+ games in Carolina, and could even serve as a strong mentor role for Brandon Bussi.
However, the conundrum to this trade idea is the fact that the Hurricanes would likely have to surrender a young goalie (and Alexander Nikishin) in the process, and it’s unclear if Eric Tulsky would want to do that.
As training camp rapidly approaches, stay updated with all the latest Carolina Hurricanes rumors/reports/news on Heavy on Hurricanes!
Carolina Hurricanes ‘Bold’ Trade Prediction Lands Jets’ $59.5 Million Goalie