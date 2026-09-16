Carolina Hurricanes Reveal New Alexander Nikishin Trade Speculation News

It’s an exciting time across the National Hockey League, as teams are set to begin training camp this week in preparation for the upcoming season.

And there has been no shortage of storylines coming from the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes.

The biggest piece of news is in regard to D-man Alexander Nikishin, who has requested a ‘change of scenery’ from the Hurricanes. It’s a de facto “I want to be traded” demand with different terminology, but recently, the Hurricanes’ social media account relayed a message from team general manager Eric Tulsky.

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Hurricanes GM Sends Alexander Nikishin Message Amid Trade Speculation

The Carolina Hurricanes X.com account made the following post:

It reads:

“Alexander Nikishin is not currently under contract, so he will not be in camp when we hit the ice on Thursday. We won’t be commenting further at this time.”

-Canes GM Eric Tulsky

The trade rumors have been very persistent surrounding Nikishin for the last several months, and I think everyone who is involved with the Hurricanes just wants a solution to be made, but these things take time.

Nikishin was once a very touted prospect in the Hurricanes system, and he finally broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2025-26. However, with that being said, Carolina’s D pairings are extremely formidable already.

It’s also not shocking that the Canes’ GM doesn’t want to speak/comment on this situation because it is his decision to make.

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More on Alexander Nikishin’s Trade Status

The growing belief is that Alexander Nikishin will likely be traded, and it feels like the domino may fall any day now.

The fact that Eric Tulsky hasn’t inked Nikishin to a new deal means the writing is seemingly on the wall already.

Some teams that have been linked to Nikishin include the Anaheim Ducks, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, and St. Louis Blues.