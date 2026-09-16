Carolina Hurricanes Announce Heartwarming Seth Jarvis Social Media Post

Carolina Hurricanes star forward Seth Jarvis has emerged as an absolute fan favorite within the Hurricanes organization, and fans likely won’t lose any love for Jarvis after a recent announcement was made about his off-ice venture.

Speaking very quickly to Seth Jarvis’s on-ice ability to begin the 2026-27 title defense, Jarvy is expected to miss around a month or two recovering from a torn labrum.

That offseason surgery has not stopped Seth Jarvis from getting involved in the community.

On Wednesday, September 16, the Hurricanes made a heartwarming Seth Jarvis announcement in a piece of off-ice news.

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Seth Jarvis Partners with UNC Children’s Hospital

What a classic and great guy Seth Jarvis is! It’s no coincidence that he is beloved by Hurricanes fans across North Carolina and beyond.

The Hurricanes X account made the following post via social media, which reads:

“Good guy Seth Jarvis ❤️”

“Thanks to a generous contribution, Jarvy has teamed up with @uncchildrens hospital to support a new facility dog program that will serve pediatric patients.”

The comment section is showing their ample love and support for Seth Jarvis:

@Dropkick3points: “Jarvy is the man! Love this”

@shangamber: “Stop it. I physically cannot love this man more!!”

@Raleighcaniac: “I love this so much.”

Here is what Jarvis himself noted about the partnership:

“I’m excited to be able to support this wonderful program that combines two of my favorite things — helping kids and dogs,” Jarvis said in a statement. “Being in the hospital can be one of the toughest experiences a family will ever face, and I’m grateful for the chance to make that experience a little easier for kids at UNC Children’s.”

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More on Seth Jarvis’s Impact with the Hurricanes!

Seth Jarvis is undoubtedly one of the Carolina Hurricanes’ best scorers, as he has led the team in goals multiple times during his tenure, and he’s still just 24 years old, which puts the Canes’ future in good hands.

It will be interesting to see how Jarvis’s impact being out of the top pairing will affect Carolina to start their title defense.

In 2026, Jarvis played 71 games and recorded 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists).

He’s spent his entire five-season career with the Hurricanes and has three 30+ goal seasons.