Carolina Hurricanes Announce Brandon Bussi Decision Before Panthers Game

The National Hockey League season returns on Tuesday evening with the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Florida Panthers in the NHL’s Opening Night.

The Hurricanes will be looking to defend their Stanley Cup title from the previous series in what was a dominant run in the NHL playoffs.

Before the Panthers game on Tuesday, the Hurricanes revealed who their starting netminder will be, and to no surprise, it’s Stanley Cup hero Brandon Bussi.

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Brandon Bussi Gets Starting Nod for Season Opener

Brandon Bussi, who etched his name into the history books of the Hurricanes franchise this past summer, gets the starting nod in the net for their season opener against the Panthers.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Bussi):

“Bussi was exceptional for the Hurricanes in the 2025-26 season, which has paved the way for him to earn his first career Opening Night start. The 28-year-old netminder posted a 31-6-2 record, a 2.47 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 39 regular-season outings before he closed the door on Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final, where he had a 3-1-0 record, a 1.60 GAA and a .931 save percentage in four appearances. He’ll face off against the Florida Panthers, who added Brady Tkachuk in the offseason, adding to their offensive potential. Bussi is a strong No. 2 goalie option in fantasy hockey to open the 2026-27 season.”

Talk about a Raleigh, North Carolina legend.

Things may be tougher for Brandon Bussi in his sophomore campaign, but only time will be able to tell on that sentiment.

Either way, after losing Freddie Anderson to NHL free agency, Brandon Bussi steps up at the clear top netminder for the Canes.

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The Carolina Hurricanes Are Poised to Defend Stanley Cup Trophy

The Carolina Hurricanes look very good once again on paper ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Despite being without Seth Jarvis, who will begin the season recovering from injury, the Canes should be top contenders in the Metro Division once again.

With that being said, there’s always an argument to be made for teams who are coming off a World Championship, and if they endure a proverbial Championship hangover.