Montreal Canadiens Announce Jakub Dobeš Decision Before Maple Leafs Game

After the Montreal Canadiens exceeded expectations in the 2025-26 season, which resulted in an Eastern Conference Final appearance, the Habs are looking to get off on the right foot on NHL’s Opening Night against their rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are the home team in the season opener, and before puck drop, the Canadiens announced a notable Jakub Dobeš decision.

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Jakub Dobeš To Patrol Net in Season Opener

The Canadiens announced that Jakub Dobeš will patrol the net in their season opener with the Maple Leafs.

It’s not surprising news, as Jakub Dobeš inked an extension this offseason and was really solid during Montreal’s playoff run this past summer.

RotoWire.com wrote (about Dobeš):

“Dobes was the top candidate to see Montreal’s first reps of the season in net after his successful 2025-26 campaign. Across 43 regular-season games, the 25-year-old goalie put together a 29-10-3 record, a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage before he appeared in 19 postseason outings. Dobes will be matched up against the new-look Maple Leafs, who traded away Matthew Knies and acquired Kirill Marchenko Monday. Dobes is a solid No. 2 option in fantasy ahead of his second full season in the NHL.”

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