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Carolina Hurricanes Announce Eric Robinson News During Training Camp

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Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: Eric Robinson #50 of the Carolina Hurricanes holds the Stanley Cup following the win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Thursday, September 17, is an important day on the NHL calendar, as teams across the league have begun the training camp portion of their season.

That is the case for the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. After the lengthy title run, the Canes are dealing with a handful of injuries, but all things considered, Carolina’s bill of health looks fairly clean.

The two players who are dealing with injuries entering training camp are Seth Jarvis and Eric Robinson, and speaking to Robinson, there was a notable piece of news dropped on Thursday regarding his injury status.

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Eric Robinson Seen on Ice During Training Camp

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Eric Robinson #50 of the Carolina Hurricanes lifts the Stanley Cup after Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Carolina Hurricanes won 3-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News, Eric Robinson was seen on the ice on Thursday afternoon.

PuckPedia.com wrote: Robinson (knee) was on the ice for Thursday’s practice session, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.”

The gang is all back together for the Carolina Hurricanes, and the reports should be plenty over the next couple of weeks, as the Canes gear up for their season opening game against the Florida Panthers in just under two weeks.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Hurricanes Announce Eric Robinson News During Training Camp

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