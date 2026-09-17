Carolina Hurricanes Get Major News Regarding Top Trade Target

The Winnipeg Jets announced on Wednesday evening that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been suspended by the team after failing to report to training camp for the team.

About a month ago, the 3X Vezina winner made a bombshell statement that indicated he wanted a trade from the Jets.

Well, it seems the development has reached a breaking point, and his being away from Jets camp is major news for the Carolina Hurricanes, who have been closely linked to Hellebuyck via trade.

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More on Connor Hellebuyck Suspension from Jets

“The Winnipeg Jets announce Connor Hellebuyck is suspended for not reporting to camp GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will meet with the media tomorrow morning. Hellebuyck had informed the team he would not be in attendance; had until this afternoon to report on-time”

It’s not a major surprise that Connor Hellebuyck isn’t reporting to camp, but rather what makes this situation so interesting is that it puts the pressure on the Jets to grant the $59.5 million goaltender his trade demand at some point, and that’s where the Hurricanes come in to claim their prize if the price is right.

As NHL reporter Elliotte Friedman reports above, Kevin Cheveldayoff will address the media tomorrow and likely be asked about Hellebuyck’s trade status.

He may even note that they are actively listening to offers from other teams for their star netminder.

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Will the Hurricanes Land Connor Hellebuyck?

While all signs are poining to Connor Hellebuyck being moved at some point, it still remains unclear how interested Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky will be.

Remember, this is an extremely high profile player, so the haul to acquire him will have to be big.

Carolina could indeed afford to add another goaltender, but do they want to take on Hellebuyck’s cap hit with so much cash already on the books?

Plus, the Hurricanes could have to offload some prospect capital, draft picks, and likely some NHL talent as well.

With all that being said, another idea is getting rid of Alexander Nikishin as a centerpiece in a potential deal.