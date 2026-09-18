Carolina Hurricanes Announce Seth Jarvis Update During Training Camp

The Carolina Hurricanes began the training camp portion of their season on Thursday afternoon.

The defending Stanley Cup champions are gearing up for a title defense, and while the roster is still getting ironed out, Carolina actually returns a plethora of its remaining core for the 2026-27.

One major development with the Hurricanes headed into the season is the team being without top scorer Seth Jarvis, who underwent offseason surgery on his shoulder to repair a torn labrum.

On Thursday, September 17, an announcement was made regarding Jarvis.

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Seth Jarvis Seen On Ice During Training Camp

Seth Jarvis is a very important piece to the Hurricanes’ offensive attack, but he was a hero in the Stanley Cup Finals, so the team, ownership, and coaching staff likely want to allow Jarvis to be fully healthy before he returns to play.

He’s set to miss around the first month or so of the season.

RotoWire.com’s writing staff notes that Seth Jarvis is ‘ahead’ of schedule with his injury:

“Jarvis is coming back from surgery for a torn labrum and rotator cuff. It was his first time on the ice with teammates during his recovery process, which was initially given a 4-6 month timeline in late June. The forward looks to be ahead of schedule, though it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for the start of the season even with the strong progress he’s made so far. However, fantasy managers can have some optimism that he will be back in October rather than missing half of the season, as long as he’s able to avoid setbacks.”

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