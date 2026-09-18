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Carolina Hurricanes Announce Seth Jarvis Update During Training Camp

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Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes checks Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes began the training camp portion of their season on Thursday afternoon.

The defending Stanley Cup champions are gearing up for a title defense, and while the roster is still getting ironed out, Carolina actually returns a plethora of its remaining core for the 2026-27.

One major development with the Hurricanes headed into the season is the team being without top scorer Seth Jarvis, who underwent offseason surgery on his shoulder to repair a torn labrum.

On Thursday, September 17, an announcement was made regarding Jarvis.

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Seth Jarvis Seen On Ice During Training Camp

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Seth Jarvis #24 of the Carolina Hurricanes holds the Stanley Cup following the win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Seth Jarvis is a very important piece to the Hurricanes’ offensive attack, but he was a hero in the Stanley Cup Finals, so the team, ownership, and coaching staff likely want to allow Jarvis to be fully healthy before he returns to play.

He’s set to miss around the first month or so of the season.

RotoWire.com’s writing staff notes that Seth Jarvis is ‘ahead’ of schedule with his injury:

“Jarvis is coming back from surgery for a torn labrum and rotator cuff. It was his first time on the ice with teammates during his recovery process, which was initially given a 4-6 month timeline in late June. The forward looks to be ahead of schedule, though it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for the start of the season even with the strong progress he’s made so far. However, fantasy managers can have some optimism that he will be back in October rather than missing half of the season, as long as he’s able to avoid setbacks.”

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Hurricanes Announce Seth Jarvis Update During Training Camp

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