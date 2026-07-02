Carolina Hurricanes Must Trade for Jets Goalie After Freddie Andersen News

The Carolina Hurricanes remained quiet on the first day of NHL free agency, which began on July 1, but they were still featured in the frenzy of transactions in some form or fashion.

The Canes received the news that goaltender Frederik Andersen is signing with the Edmonton Oilers on a one-year pact, ending an era of Freddie as a Hurricanes netminder.

Now, it’s time for Hurricanes’ GM Eric Tulsky to put his stamp on this offseason, and that means the Hurricanes should trade for Winnipeg Jets‘ goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The fit could not be more obvious, and even if Hellebuyck is aging, Carolina has Brandon Bussi, who can be the starter if needed, and Bussi has proven he’s up to that task.

More NHL on Heavy: The Carolina Hurricanes are still interested in Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Wonder if the Buffalo Sabres will circle back.

Should the Hurricanes Trade for Connor Hellebuyck?

Per NHLRumours.com, Mark Easson wrote (on 7/1):

“The Carolina Hurricanes are still interested in Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Wonder if the Buffalo Sabres will circle back.”

The initial report is courtesy of NHL insider Darren Dreger, who has been all over the Jets-Hellebuyck trade saga. Still, the point remains: the Hurricanes must consider trading for the Jets’ 3X Vezina winner.

With the void of Freddie Andersen, the Hurricanes’ goaltender group is down to Pyotr Kochetkov and Bussi. As noted, Bussi has the ability to take over the starting role, but Pyotr battled injuries over the past two seasons, and it’s unclear what he can bring to the netfront right now.

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More Hurricanes News/Rumors

Surprisingly, the Carolina Hurricanes have been quiet in player transactions, but that’s to be expected at least for the start of NHL free agency.

The Canes don’t exactly have any pressing needs, but the team did lose John Carlson, who was recently acquired via trade, as he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning late last night.

It will be interesting to see if they turn their attention back to Alexander Nikishin and his contract status.

Stay updated on all the latest Hurricanes news, rumors, and updates on Heavy on Hurricanes!

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