Carolina Hurricanes Receive Final Zach Werenski Trade Decision Amid Latest Statement

What a weird turn of events, but it appears that the Zach Werenski trade saga has come to a conclusion, and the Carolina Hurricanes won’t be trading for the 2025-26 Norris Trophy Winner.

After seemingly agreeing to a trade to the Dallas Stars this week, Zach Werenski reportedly vetoed the trade and has now decided to stay put with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

ESPN wrote (via X) on 7/1:

“Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Zach Werenski has vetoed a trade to the Dallas Stars, an NHL source confirmed to @wyshynski The Stars and Blue Jackets agreed in principle on a trade this week. But Werenski has a full no-movement clause and used it to reject the trade to Dallas.”

Now, on Wednesday evening, the Blue Jackets released a statement indicating that Zach Werenski wants to win with the Blue Jackets and that he will not be getting moved.

Carolina Hurricanes Get Final Zach Werenski Verdict

Zach Werenski will remain a member of the Blue Jackets, and as a result, also remain a rival of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metro Division. It almost felt like a guarantee that Werenski would be moved, but after a conversation with GM Don Waddell, that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

Here is some of what the post says, with a link attached to the announcement:

“We found something that would work for the club and took it to him. After some time and discussions with his family, Zach informed us that he didn’t want to leave Columbus. He has invested a great deal in this organization after coming close and falling short the past two seasons, his desire is to win here and get this team back into the playoffs”.”

Good for the Blue Jackets and Werenski, I guess.

What Does this Zach Werenski News Mean for Hurricanes?

Well, it doesn’t mean much for the Carolina Hurricanes except for the fact that Zach Werenski will be staying put in Columbus.

The Hurricanes were loosely linked to the star defenseman in trade rumors, but with Alexander Nikishin wanting out of the organization, trading for Werenski would have been a huge deal (obviously).

However, the final decision is in, and perhaps the Hurricanes can turn their attention to signing John Carlson, whom they recently acquired via trade a few days ago.

As for other Hurricanes trade rumors, the trade front remains pretty quiet as the reigning Stanley Cup champs plot their next move.

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