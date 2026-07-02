Carolina Hurricanes Receive Unfortunate Goalie News in NHL Free Agency

NHL free agency has officially begun across the league, and on the first day, there was a frenzy of transactions.

The Carolina Hurricanes, as of 10:30 on Wednesday night, have remained quiet throughout the first day of free agency, which is a bit surprising, but the Hurricanes did receive a piece of news regarding goaltender Freddie Andersen.

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Freddie Andersen Signs with Edmonton Oilers

Per several reports, Freddie Andersen has signed with the Edmonton Oilers, which ends his era in Carolina.

NHL.com wrote (on 7/1):

“The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Frederik Andersen to a one-year contract with an AAV of $2.8 million. Andersen (6’4”, 229 lbs, 36) is a veteran of 552 career games over his 13-year NHL career split between the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, compiling a record of 324-149-58 to go along with a 2.59 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and 28 shutouts.”

The Hurricanes just had one of the most dominant playoff runs in recent memory, and Freddie Andersen was a huge reason for that. Across 15 starts, Andersen held a 13-2-0 record with a GAA of 1.89 and save percentage of .913.

However, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour decided to roll with Brandon Bussi for the last few games of the Stanley Cup Final, and it ended up paying on in the Canes hoisting the cup, but Andersen has been a franchise icon since joining the team in 2021. Andersen is a 2X NHL All-Star.

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Freddie Andersen’s Hurricanes Tenure

The consensus around the Hurricanes was that Freddie Andersen would be out the door in Carolina, as Brandon Bussi is waiting in the wings to be the full-time starter, and this gives the Canes the luxury to target another goaltender, which an acquisition could be in the near future, as Eric Tulsky is waiting to put his stamp on this free agency period.

In 2025, Andersen had a 16-14-5 record with the Canes (in the regular season) with a GAA of 3.05 and a save percentage of .874.

That .874 save percentage was by far the lowest in Andersen’s career.

Overall with the Carolina Hurricanes, Andersen posted a goalie record of 98-49-10 with a GAA of 2.45 and a save percentage of .906.

He was a tremendous goalie for Carolina, and an even better person for the community, which is what ultimately makes this a piece of unfortunate goalie news.