Montreal Canadiens Receive Tough Nick Suzuki News Before Blackhawks Game

The Montreal Canadiens are off to a decent start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Across nine games played thus far, the Habs are 4-3-2, which is good for 6th in the Atlantic Division, which is shaping up to be very tough this season.

Montreal’s next game is an away clash with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before the Blackhawks contest (on Friday), a very notable Nick Suzuki injury update emerged.

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Nick Suzuki Expected to Miss 2-4 Weeks with Injury

Per a team announcement, star center Nick Suzuki is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with an upper-body injury.

ProHockeyRumors.com’s Bradley Keith wrote (about Suzuki):

“Breaking out last season with 101 points as a bonafide superstar, the 27-year-old has continued that pace into this season with 12 points in nine games. Few can impact the game in as many areas as he can, leading both the power play and penalty kill, logging heavy minutes at 21:47, fifth most in the NHL out of forwards. With high expectations, his Habs have come out of the gate a bit slower than hoped with a 4-3-2 record. The group has struggled to keep the puck out of the net, allowing the ninth most goals at this point.”

Owen Beck is the corresponding move for the Habs, as he’s being recalled from AHL Laval.

It’s a pretty tough blow for the Canadiens, as Keith notes, Suzuki is the clear heartbeat for Montreal that makes the first line work in unison, and he’s been the leader of one of the NHL’s most feared power play units for the past couple of seasons.

The hope is that he’ll be able to return within the 2-4 week timeframe, but there will certainly be more updates to come.