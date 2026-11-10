Hurricanes’ Alexander Nikishin Faces Intriguing Twist Ahead of Kraken Games

Alexander Nikishin is coming off an incredible season debut for the Carolina Hurricanes as the double-header against the Kraken looms.

In Saturday’s massive win over the Chicago Blackhawks, almost everyone on the Hurricanes pitched in for at least a point. Nobody would have blamed Nikishin if he skated away with nothing, since he remained unsigned for nearly the entire first month of the season.

Then he scored his first goal of the year, added an assist, and skated for 20:21 on 18 shifts. At least in the short term, Nikishin is yet another pivotal part of this Hurricanes team.

While Nikishin and the Hurricanes won’t hit the ice again until Thursday, Carolina’s trip to Finland comes with an interesting storyline for the blueliner, considering who they are playing.

Alexander Nikishin Has Interesting Link To Hurricanes’ Next Opponent

The Kraken reportedly had interest in Nikishin, and this week, they could play against him twice. That would be interesting enough if the Hurricanes and Kraken were gearing up for a matchup here in North America, let alone a double-header in Finland on Nov. 12 and Nov. 14.

Should Nikishin remain in the trade rumor mill and play another game or two as he did against Chicago, it could only raise his stock. It could also raise Seattle’s interest if they indeed were interested in acquiring him in the first place.

Seattle could use a blueliner of Nikishin’s caliber, considering the way he burst onto the scene in 2025-26. Nikishin looked like a jack of all trades, with 33 points and 11 goals in 81 games, to go with 94 blocks, 132 hits, and 26 takeaways.

The Kraken could also use a blueliner with youth and potential, as Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn are two of their most productive defensemen. However, both are in their age-30 or older seasons. Ryker Evans, in his age-25 season, is one of Seattle’s more up-and-coming blueliners. But they need more.

Nikishin Could Hit Another Gear Against Kraken In Finland

Following Carolina’s win over the Blackhawks, head coach Rod Brind’Amour offered his assessment of Nikishin’s play.

Per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News, via Yahoo Sports, Brind’Amour said:

“I think the offensive stuff is not anything that surprises us. He’s got a good shot. I don’t think that’s the part of the game that’s going to take a little time with being out. I think just the reads and all that stuff will probably be something that he’ll have to just catch up on. But it was a good start.”

Nikishin could kickstart the rest of the equation come Thursday and Saturday, and it will be intriguing to watch. When the Hurricanes return to the States and resume their November schedule, Nikishin’s continued development will further be worth following — as will how Carolina ultimately decides to utilize him.

Whether that will be on different pairings, a specific amount of ice time, or even a potential trade remains to be seen. For now, though, Nikishin looks like yet another puzzle piece for this complete Carolina Hurricanes team.