Hurricanes’ Historic Blowout Over Chicago Produces Two Franchise Feats

The Carolina Hurricanes did exactly what they were supposed to do against the Chicago Blackhawks, and they made history in the process.

Peter Dewar and Walt Ruff of Hurricanes.com mentioned that Saturday’s win “…marks the second time in team history the Canes have had at least 15 players record a point in the same game, joining a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Nov. 22, 2023.”

Only Mark Jankowski, Jalen Chatfield, and Jaccob Slavin did not skate away with a point. Alexander Nikishin, in his first game back with the Hurricanes, notched two points and a goal.

Dewar and Ruff also noted that “…the Hurricanes put up nine goals for the second time this calendar year (also: Jan. 16 vs. FLA). Carolina has achieved that feat four total times since relocating…”

With two of those games coming in 2026 alone, and a Stanley Cup sandwiched in between, it shows how dangerous Carolina continues to be.

Hurricanes Match Rare Scoring Record Against Blackhawks

By the 3:21 mark of the game, the writing was on the wall for Chicago. Seth Jarvis scored at the 1:34 mark with helpers from K’Andre Miller and Taylor Hall. Then Jackson Blake linked up with Nikolaj Ehlers to score at 3:21.

Jordan Martinook nearly recorded his third-career hat trick with back-to-back goals. Each came in the first period at the 10:54 and 19:27 marks.

This game was as good as over by the end of the first period, with Carolina leading 4-0. But there have been dramatic four-goal comebacks already this season, so Carolina couldn’t ease off the throttle.

They proved that wouldn’t happen when Andrei Svechnikov scored at 4:43 with a helper from William Carrier. Carrier then provided a secondary assist on Sebastian Aho’s goal at the 10:36 mark. Sean Walker notched the primary assist.

Then came the big one at the 18:06 mark — Alexander Nikishin put up his first goal of the year in his season debut, with Shayne Gostisbehere and Aho providing the helpers.

At that point, the Hurricanes could afford some cruise control. They allowed two goals to open the period before extending their lead back to seven with goals from Gostisbehere and another one from Svechnikov.

Overall, the Hurricanes needed to skate into their home arena and prove they weren’t playing down to a lesser opponent. They did that, and it sets the stage for a big week ahead.

Carolina’s Historic Night Comes At The Right Time

The Hurricanes are heading to Helsinki for two games against the Seattle Kraken with momentum. Carolina has been red-hot in November, with one slip-up in their 4-1 loss against the Nashville Predators.

In their other three games, the Hurricanes have outscored opponents 21-5. That is an exclamation point as they gear up for their Nov. 12 and Nov. 14 matchups at Veikkaus Arena.

Carolina’s latest scoring outburst also puts them first in the league with 78 goals in 19 games. That number is good for 4.11 goals per contest. It also puts them on an 84-game pace for 345 goals this season. Now, it’s time to see what kind of damage they can do in Finland.