Hurricanes Coach Reveals What Juuso Valimaki Earned Beyond His Finland Goal

The Carolina Hurricanes‘ Finnish players showed up big time in their dominant win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Veikkaus Arena.

Carolina dominated Seattle in every facet of the game on Thursday. Sebastian Aho led the charge with two goals. He earned the First Star for his efforts and strong praise from head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

But Aho wasn’t the only Finn who scored. Juuso Valimaki found the net at 9:34 in the second period to put the Hurricanes up 3-0. The goal all but secured the win for the Hurricanes, who saw Aho score one more time in the third period before Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Kraken.

Aho also wasn’t the only player to earn praise from Brind’Amour. The Hurricanes coach also recognized Valimaki for his efforts.

Per Peter Dewar and Walt Ruff of Hurricanes.com, Brind’Amour said of Valimaki:

“Really happy for him. We knew when we got him what he’d been going through with the injuries. Even last year, he played all year in the minors. He played really well; we just didn’t have a spot. This year, there was an opportunity, and he’s just taken it. He’s really endeared himself to the group, the coaching staff, and everything. I think that was special for him to get that goal. He’s contributing, and he’s a big part of what we’re doing.”

Juuso Valimaki’s Long Road To The Carolina Hurricanes

Valimaki has bounced around the league since his age-20 season in 2018-19. He saw 82 games with the Calgary Flames between 2018-19 and 2021-22, but couldn’t stick around.

Valimaki then moved on to the Arizona Coyotes, where he enjoyed his best season to date in 2022-23. That year, Valimaki had 34 points and four goals in 78 games. He returned the following season with Arizona and posted 17 points in 68 games.

Valimaki followed the Coyotes to Utah, where he played in 43 contests. Those were the final 43 games he would see in the NHL until the Hurricanes came calling. They acquired Valimaki from the Mammoth for future considerations on Jan. 6, 2026, and he put up an eye-popping 20 points and six goals in 24 regular-season games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

That performance ultimately earned him a spot with Carolina. Valimaki did see two games with the Wolves this season, but has spent nine games so far with the Hurricanes. And he has been a revelation, with three goals and four points.

Valimaki’s recent performance and his road to Raleigh may have given him a home for a while in the NHL.

Valimaki Overcame Significant Obstacles Before Landing In Carolina

Given the importance Rod Brind’Amour mentioned, and the fact that Valimaki has produced, he could be a late bloomer. It is worth mentioning that Valimaki, drafted 16th overall in 2017, has not failed to develop.

Instead, serious knee injuries delayed his development early. He spent all of 2025-26 in the minors — including three games with the Tucson Roadrunners — and didn’t make the big club out of training camp.

Now, Valimaki has a chance to stick around on the Hurricanes all season and help them return to the Stanley Cup Final. He may not be a top-four defenseman in Raleigh, but that doesn’t mean his value has gone unnoticed. Brind’Amour reminded everybody of that.