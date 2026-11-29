Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour is nearing another major milestone, but ESPN’s Adam Gold thinks his impact goes well beyond his win total.

During the latest edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, Gold praised Brind’Amour for building one of the NHL’s most consistent teams while getting his players to put individual success aside for the benefit of the group.

Brind’Amour is just two wins away from reaching 400 career victories in fewer than nine seasons as a head coach, including one shortened 56-game campaign.

Gold also believes Brind’Amour has a strong case for eventually entering the Hockey Hall of Fame after leading Carolina to the Stanley Cup in his eighth season.

Adam Gold Makes Hall of Fame Case for Rod Brind’Amour

Gold pointed to Carolina’s consistency as one of the biggest reasons Brind’Amour deserves more recognition.

He said:

“They’ve been the best team in the NHL on aggregate in total for the eight years that he has been the head coach. More wins regular season and playoffs, more points, a machine, and they’re getting better.”

The Hurricanes have remained among the league’s top teams, and winning the Stanley Cup showed that his system can deliver results at the highest level.

Gold pointed out how Brind’Amour gets his best players to sacrifice individual numbers for the team.

Sebastian Aho plays around 19 minutes per game, roughly five fewer than superstars Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon.

Franky, great job from Brind’ Amour.

What’s Ahead for the Hurricanes?

Next up, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers on Monday, November 30, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

They will then kick off December on Thursday, December 3, with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.