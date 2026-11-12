Hurricanes’ Jackson Blake Quietly Putting Together Unforgettable Run

It took just one period in the NHL’s Global Series for Jackson Blake to extend a career-best points run that started nearly a month ago.

The Carolina Hurricanes scored two quick goals on the Seattle Kraken to open the NHL’s Global Series in Finland. Carolina struck at the 11:44 mark of the first period when Nikolaj Ehlers potted his fifth goal of the season. K’Andre Miller and Logan Stankoven provided the helpers.

Just over a minute later, Sebastian Aho scored on a tip-in to notch a power-play goal. Blake made it happen when he delivered the primary assist, while Ehlers delivered the secondary.

Blake took advantage of Seattle’s 31st-ranked power play, darting down the ice while Aho looked like he was about to crash into the net. At the last second, Blake dished the puck to Aho, who got just enough of his stick on the puck to knock it into the net past goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Blake, somehow, got the puck over a Kraken player’s stick to help Aho finish the sequence. Plays like that are why Blake is now on a 10-game points streak.

Jackson Blake Notches A 10-Game Points Streak In Finland

It is Blake’s 12th point in his previous nine-and-one-third games, to be exact. Still, it counts as 10 straight games with a point. He also had four goals in that stretch before Thursday’s matchup, a plus-13, and an 18.2 shooting percentage.

As of the end of the first period at Veikkaus Arena, Blake has 20 points and five goals on the year. Blake’s assist also ensured that he would keep up his point-per-game pace in 2026-27.

His points streak and current production are even more remarkable, considering where he was this time last year. On Nov. 12, 2025, Blake had 12 points and four goals in 16 games. While he has had some point streaks that foreshadowed that he would be a great player, Blake has never recorded 10 straight games with either a goal or an assist.

He did, however, enjoy a decent six-game points streak toward the end of the regular season in 2025-26. Between Apr. 2 and Apr. 13, Blake posted eight points and a goal in six games. Clearly, he has built on that performance so far in 2026-27.

High-Potential Youngsters Make The Hurricanes More Dangerous

Blake isn’t the only youngster in a Hurricanes uniform having a fine season. Heading into the Global Series, Andrei Svechnikov had been enjoying a near point-per-game pace, with 18 in his first 19 games.

Logan Stankoven entered the series as the Hurricanes’ leading goal-scorer. Other young players, like Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, have also been off to strong campaigns early in 2026-27.

Finally, Pyotr Kochetkov has put up some of the best numbers in his career prior to the Hurricanes continuing their 2026-27 season for two games in Finland. Kochetkov also recently joined teammate Brandon Bussi on a rare list.

Overall, it has been a successful season for Blake and some young Carolina Hurricanes. Jackson Blake’s success has already continued during Carolina’s ongoing two-game series in Finland against the Kraken.