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Hurricanes Trade Prediction Lands Blue Jackets’ Norris Trophy Winner for Alexander Nikishin

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Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes hands the Stanley Cup to Pyotr Kochetkov #52 after the team's 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Hurricanes won the series four games to two. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NHL trade circuit is buzzing! And you have to imagine the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes are going to get into the action any day now.

NHL reporter Darren Dreger recently reported that the Hurricanes may be open to trading D-man Alexander Nikishin due to his RFA status.

Dreger wrote (via X): “Multiple teams have confirmed Carolina is considering trade involving Alexander Nikishin. The 24 year old Stanley Cup champion is a pending RFA, so the Canes are weighing trade interest vs extension.”

Rumors have circulated that the Columbus Blue Jackets may be open to trading their star defenseman Zach Werenski, and Carolina has been named a top landing spot in a recent rumors piece by Bleacher Report.

Hurricanes Named Top Landing Spot for Zach Werenski

San Jose Sharks v Columbus Blue Jackets

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 28: Zach Werenski #8 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates with the puck as Zack Ostapchuk #63 of the San Jose Sharks defends in the second period of the game at Nationwide Arena on March 28, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Per Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz, the Carolina Hurricanes stand out as a top landing spot for Zach Werenski, because why wouldn’t they?

Yes, it is in the division. Yes, that would be tough for Columbus fans — and perhaps even Columbus management — to accept. But Carolina would be a potential landing spot for any star-level player who becomes available at the moment. Not only are they the Stanley Cup champions, which should make them an attractive destination for players, but they also have an aggressive front office unafraid of blockbusters.

Gretz also notes that the Canes have some cap flexibility because most of their core is locked into team-friendly contracts. Werenski, however, isn’t on that friendly of a deal, as he’s attached to a six-year, $57 million contract with a cap hit of $9.5 million.

What Could the Hurricanes Offer the Blue Jackets For Werenski?

Columbus Blue Jackets v Philadelphia Flyers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 24: Zach Werenski #8 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Well, let’s not dance around the obvious here. If Zach Werenski is truly available for trade, and the Hurricanes are shipping Alexander Nikishin, why not a D-man player-swap trade?

Carolina could pair Nikishin in a trade package with a few draft picks or a prospect like Ryan Suzuki.

Werenski is a phenomenal offensive playmaker at the defenseman position, and it would be scary hours for the rest of the NHL if the Hurricanes were to land him.

He’s fresh off a 2025-26 season where he took home the Norris Trophy, and notched 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 GP.

Again, unlike other teams in the NHL who may also be trying to target Werenski, the cap hit of nearly $10 million isn’t really an issue for Carolina.

It’s been a trade frenzy across the league so far ahead of Friday’s draft and NHL free agency on July 1, but keep an eye on the Hurricanes as a sleeper team to land Zach Werenski.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Hurricanes Trade Prediction Lands Blue Jackets’ Norris Trophy Winner for Alexander Nikishin

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