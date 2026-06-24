Hurricanes Trade Prediction Lands Blue Jackets’ Norris Trophy Winner for Alexander Nikishin

The NHL trade circuit is buzzing! And you have to imagine the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes are going to get into the action any day now.

NHL reporter Darren Dreger recently reported that the Hurricanes may be open to trading D-man Alexander Nikishin due to his RFA status.

Dreger wrote (via X): “Multiple teams have confirmed Carolina is considering trade involving Alexander Nikishin. The 24 year old Stanley Cup champion is a pending RFA, so the Canes are weighing trade interest vs extension.”

Rumors have circulated that the Columbus Blue Jackets may be open to trading their star defenseman Zach Werenski, and Carolina has been named a top landing spot in a recent rumors piece by Bleacher Report.

Hurricanes Named Top Landing Spot for Zach Werenski

Per Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz, the Carolina Hurricanes stand out as a top landing spot for Zach Werenski, because why wouldn’t they?

Yes, it is in the division. Yes, that would be tough for Columbus fans — and perhaps even Columbus management — to accept. But Carolina would be a potential landing spot for any star-level player who becomes available at the moment. Not only are they the Stanley Cup champions, which should make them an attractive destination for players, but they also have an aggressive front office unafraid of blockbusters. Gretz also notes that the Canes have some cap flexibility because most of their core is locked into team-friendly contracts. Werenski, however, isn’t on that friendly of a deal, as he’s attached to a six-year, $57 million contract with a cap hit of $9.5 million. What Could the Hurricanes Offer the Blue Jackets For Werenski? Well, let’s not dance around the obvious here. If Zach Werenski is truly available for trade, and the Hurricanes are shipping Alexander Nikishin, why not a D-man player-swap trade? Carolina could pair Nikishin in a trade package with a few draft picks or a prospect like Ryan Suzuki. Werenski is a phenomenal offensive playmaker at the defenseman position, and it would be scary hours for the rest of the NHL if the Hurricanes were to land him.

He’s fresh off a 2025-26 season where he took home the Norris Trophy, and notched 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 GP.

Again, unlike other teams in the NHL who may also be trying to target Werenski, the cap hit of nearly $10 million isn’t really an issue for Carolina.

It’s been a trade frenzy across the league so far ahead of Friday’s draft and NHL free agency on July 1, but keep an eye on the Hurricanes as a sleeper team to land Zach Werenski.

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