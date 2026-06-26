Hurricanes Rumors: Connor Hellebuyck Interested in Playing for Carolina

The NHL Draft is Friday (6/26), and trade rumors and speculation across the league are buzzing.

The top two storylines for the Carolina Hurricanes are Alexander Nikishin’s trade status and the Hurricanes’ potential interest in trading for Winnipeg Jets‘ goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Hurricanes have put out an offer for the Jets’ 3X Vezina-winning netminder.

RNMB.com’s Chris Cerullo wrote:

“Hellebuyck, 33, is signed through the 2030-31 campaign at a $8.5 million cap hit. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner and one-time NHL MVP is rumored to be displeased with the present direction of the Jets, as the club finished outside of the playoffs this past year for the first time since 2022”

The trade that the Hurricanes offered the Jets is reportedly a first-round draft pick and Alexander Nikishin. Not that the trade package is too light, but Winnipeg may be weighing their options in this scenario.

However, recent reports indicate that Connor Hellebuyck may actually have an interest in playing for Carolina.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Receive New Alexander Nikishin Trade Details

Connor Hellebuyck Could Want to Save Shots for Hurricanes

Who doesn’t want to play for the Hurricanes at this juncture?

A great opportunity to get a lot of chances in the NHL playoffs, and as the reigning Stanley Cup champions, all eyes are on what Eric Tulsky will do with Alexander Nikishin, and if the Hurricanes do end up landing Hellebuyck, does that mean Freddie Andersen is 100% out the door?

HurricanesReport’s Instagram has been all over the Hellebuyck trade rumors, and they wrote (linked):

“Elliotte Friedman: I’ve heard Connor Hellebuyck is interested in playing for Carolina”. Friedman also notes that the Hurricanes could be interested in moving their first-round pick (31) ahead of Friday night.

Well, time is dwindling, but it does feel like a Connor Hellebuyck-Hurricanes decision is coming soon.

Either the Jets GM will shut down the idea, Hellebuyck lands with another team, or he ends up with Carolina.

This was HurricanesReport’s post about the Hurricanes’ offer to the Jets:

It reads: “BREAKING: Frank Seravalli is reporting that Carolina has pitched an offer to Winnipeg for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck that includes a first round pick and pending RFA Alexander Nikishin. Florida is another team who has expressed interest in the three time Vezina winner.”

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Connected to Rangers’ $39 Million Forward in Latest Trade Rumors

More Caroline Hurricanes Trade Rumors

This will be a very interesting month or so for the Carolina Hurricanes and setting up their team for next season.

As for the here and now, reports suggested that Alexander Nikishin could be frustrated with his role in Carolina, with so many quality D-men ahead of him on the line pairings, and that could ultimately lead to a trade.

And as always, the Hurricanes are being linked to all the top dawgs on the market like Zach Werenski and Vincent Trocheck.

And to the thought of adding Connor Helleybuck, it’s not a necessity for Carolina, as Brandon Bussi just captivated the entire NHL world with his Stanley Cup effort