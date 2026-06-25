Carolina Hurricanes Connected to Rangers’ $39 Million Forward in Latest Trade Rumors

Remember when, back in March, the Carolina Hurricanes were being linked to Vincent Trocheck as a potential NHL trade deadline blockbuster? Well, the New York Rangers decided to stay pat and keep Trocheck, but a lot has changed since that trade deadline period during the regular season, including the Hurricanes becoming Stanley Cup victors.

Now, with the NHL draft on Friday, Vincent Trocheck’s name is starting to pick up steam again in trade rumors, and the Carolina Hurricanes are connected once again. The Athletic’s Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano have recently collaborated on a ‘Rangers Insider’ rumors piece, and it includes all the latest plans the New York Rangers may have this week ahead of the draft.

They wrote (on 6/24):

“Trocheck’s contract is for three more years at a reasonable $5.625 million cap hit, and the Rangers have made clear they don’t have to trade him. But the league-wide expectation is a move will happen. Given the center’s age (he’ll turn 33 on July 11), the fact that Artemi Panarin will no longer be on his wing and helping his production numbers, and the acquisition costs we saw Tuesday, it’s hard to see the Rangers getting a better return than they can this summer.”

And speaking of return, recent Hurricanes reports have suggested that Alexander Nikishin could be on the move any day now, with his RFA status, and Carolina being hesitant to ink him to a long-term deal.

More MLB on Heavy: Hurricanes Trade Prediction Lands Blue Jackets’ Norris Trophy Winner for Alexander Nikishin

Hurricanes Connected to Vincent Trocheck Once Again

It would make sense for the Carolina Hurricanes to target Vincent Trocheck in a trade. It’s clear the Rangers forward want to land with a contender, and the Hurricanes are just that. He’s a little bit older at 33 y/o, but his cap hit isn’t bad at around $5.6 million, which is a part of a seven-year, $39 million deal Trocheck signed in 2022.

It could also be a reunion deal, as Trocheck actually played for the Canes from 2019 to 2022. In the 2025-26 season, Trocheck recorded 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 67 games played.

Baugh and Marcogliano wrote (about the Hurricanes-Trocheck connection):

“Carolina held interest in Trocheck ahead of the March deadline, and could again in the summer, though the Hurricanes just won the Stanley Cup with Sebastian Aho, Logan Stankoven and Jordan Staal — all under contract for next year — up the middle.”

Trocheck will have a 10-team no-trade clause that begins on July 1, when NHL free agency opens up.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Reportedly Weighing Trade Options On 24-Year-Old D-Man

Should the Hurricanes Trade for Vincent Trocheck?

It’s unlikely that the Rangers would dish out perhaps their best trade chip to a Metro Divisional rival, but speculation is fun, and the prior connections make it plausible, but Carolina would have to outbid just about every other NHL team linked to Trocheck, and that’s what makes this potential trade unlikely.

As for some other Hurricanes rumors, Alexander Nikishin seems to be picking up steam on the trade market, and the Canes may be looking to add goaltender depth as well if Freddie Andersen walks out the door in free agency.

However, as the Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes are built to win now, and with several players locked up to team-friendly deals, the Hurricanes won’t have to do much to remain in contention for the 2026-27 season.

More MLB on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Connected to Jets Goalie in Latest Rumors