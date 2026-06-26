Carolina Hurricanes Receive New Alexander Nikishin Trade Details

NHL trade rumors are floating across the league ahead of Friday’s draft, and the biggest storyline for the Carolina Hurricanes has been whether or not Alexander Nikishin will be moved.

TSN’s Darren Dreger recently revealed the report that multiple teams have fielded calls with the Hurricanes for Nikishin due to his RFA status, and because the Hurricanes are weighing either trading him or signing Nikishin long-term.

On Thursday evening, new details emerged about Alexander Nikishin’s contract demands and whether he wants out of Carolina.

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Alexander Nikishin May Be Frustrated in Carolina

Alexander Nikishin is a very promising defenseman in the NHL, but the Carolina Hurricanes have some of the strongest d-pairs in the league, and with names like Jalen Chatfield, Jaccob Slavin, Shayne Gostisbehere, and K’Andre Miller all presumably ahead of Nikishkin in their development (obviously), the 24-year-old Nikishin may be frustrated with his role.

“HurricanesReport” on Instagram revealed this report:

It reads: “NEW: Darren Dreger on TSN’s Insider Trading explains that Alexander Nikishin’s name is being floated out there because his ask in negotiations is hefty and he didn’t love playing on the third pair this season.”

There’s a lot of speculation floating around across the league, but it does feel like an Alexander Nikishin trade is becoming increasingly more likely, and Friday could be the day that it ends up getting done. Immediate standout teams that could want Alexander Nikishin include the Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, and Washington Capitals.

The hope for Carolina is that they can get a bunch of suitors and end up taking the best offer. In 17 GP in these recent NHL playoffs, Nikishin recorded one point, and if you remember correctly, he got beaten up against the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens.

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Will the Hurricane Trade Nikishin?

It is ultimately up to GM Eric Tulsky, but worth mentioning is the aggressive nature of the Carolina Hurricanes, making trades and signings.

Alexander Nikishin could be a strong centerpiece in something the Hurricanes may end up needing, like a goalie or another third-line centre.

As the Stanley Cup Champions, the ball is all in the Canes court, and it’s just a matter of what they do with it. Of course, a lot of teams are going to be in on Alexander Nikishin, who was a top prospect in Carolina’s system for a long time.

Nikishin played 81 games in 2025-26, and recorded 33 points (22 assists, 11 goals). His +/- was 18. Surely his market is very vast, and these recent details highlight that his days in Carolina might be limited.

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