Hurricanes Veteran Delivers Emotional Praise After Teammate’s Breakthrough

The Carolina Hurricanes’ blowout win over Chicago was much-needed for one player who has struggled for a while now.

After the Hurricanes landed nine goals on the Blackhawks, players like Sebastian Aho predictably hit milestones. But Aho wasn’t the only one to get recognition.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a season to forget in 2025-26. He appeared in 42 games and ended the year with two goals and nine points. Kotkaniemi also had career lows in shooting percentage (4.8) and average time on ice (11:21).

This season has been a different story. Despite averaging just 11:48 of ice time per game, Kotkaniemi has 10 points and five goals in 17 games. He also has an incredible 25.0 shooting percentage. The latter number may not hold, but Kotkaniemi has turned things around.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed. Teammate Jordan Martinook had nothing but praise for Kotkaniemi’s turnaround.

Jordan Martinook Praises Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s Mental Toughness

Via Peter Dewar and Walt Ruff of Hurricanes.com, Martinook said:

“This probably hasn’t been said, but even if you go back to last year, the way that it’s gone for him, and the way that he shows up every single day — when you talk about unbelievable teammates, he is that. He comes in, and he’s happy. He’s one of the best guys ever. He’s always making the guys laugh. It’s a testament to who he is. The way that last year ended, he didn’t play much, and for him to come in and to play as well as he has, you want to say about mental toughness or whatever it is, I have so much respect for the way that he’s went with his business.”

Kotkaniemi has been in the NHL since his age-18 year, but he never truly broke out. As a former third-overall pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2018, it’s worth noting that Kotkaniemi has never lived up to expectations.

He also looked like he played below expectations since joining in Sep. 2021 and signing a contract extension with the Hurricanes in Mar. 2022. For a minute, Kotkaniemi looked like a steal, posting 43 points and 18 goals across 82 games in 2022-23. Then, the lean years followed.

In 2023-24, he finished with 27 points before finishing with 33 in 2024-25. Last season, he bottomed out with just nine. Now that Kotkaniemi has already passed his total for last season and is on pace to look more like his 2022-23 self, he more than deserves praise from Martinook.

Kotkaniemi Ends Lengthy Multi-Point Drought in Hurricanes’ Blowout

One needs to go back to Nov. 8, 2025, exactly one year ago, for Kotkaniemi’s last multi-point game. It occurred in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Kotkaniemi helped break the game open at the 11:39 mark of the second when he scored with helpers from Joel Nystrom and Taylor Hall. He later provided an assist for Eric Robinson on Carolina’s next goal at 0:29 in the third period.

That game was the high-water mark for Kotkaniemi’s season, and he would not score another goal again in 2025-26. He appeared in 30 more regular-season games and posted four assists.

Should Kotkaniemi keep playing a good game, he will get more than just good words from teammates. He will force opponents to key on him as one of the more dangerous depth scorers in the NHL this season.