The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly had a deal in place with the Pittsburgh Penguins to land a veteran forward.

However, the deal fell through for one simple reason: Chicago was on the veteran’s no-trade list.

The forward in question is the Penguins’ Rickard Rakell.

Rakell has been in trade chatter all season long. With the Penguins “open for business,” just about every player on the team is a trade candidate.

And even with the Blackhawks willing to pay Pittsburgh’s asking price, the deal could not go through in the end. As insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed, the Blackhawks missed out on getting a potential complementary piece for Connor Bedard.

“Both teams were in trade talks and the fact of the matter is that, confirmed to me, that Rickard Rakell had Chicago on his list of eight teams, in terms of his ‘no’ list, not his ‘yes’ list.”

LeBrun did not elaborate on what the potential return for Rakell might have been. The notable insider did outline how the Blackhawks are looking to do everything they can to upgrade at forward. So far, that has not been possible this season.

Chicago will be looking to find as much scoring as it can to support Bedard. The team is looking to climb out of last place in the Central Division, but the path forward is getting that much tougher.

Blackhawks Need More Scoring to Support Connor Bedard

The Blackhawks’ need for more scoring is pretty obvious. Through 20 games, Chicago has managed just 46 goals, or 2.3 per game. That’s the second-lowest mark in the NHL, ahead of only the Philadelphia Flyers.

That’s simply not good enough, especially for a team trying to build around Connor Bedard. The young forward needs more help, and the Blackhawks have to find ways to take some of the offensive burden off his shoulders.

It’s worth noting that the Blackhawks have high-end scoring prospects coming up the pipeline.

Guys like Anton Frondell and Roman Kantserov should be good NHL scorers. But they’re still developing and finding their place at the NHL level. Expecting them to immediately become reliable scoring options would be asking a lot.

That’s why bringing in an established forward makes sense. Chicago needs someone who can contribute offensively, give Bedard another legitimate option to work with, and make life a little easier for the younger players.

The Rakell situation is obviously disappointing, particularly because the Blackhawks were reportedly willing to meet Pittsburgh’s asking price. But the need hasn’t gone away. If anything, the numbers make it pretty clear that Davidson needs to keep looking.

Chicago Should Be Looking Beyond a Rental

There’s another important consideration here: The Blackhawks aren’t necessarily looking for someone who can help them for the next few months and then bolt in free agency.

Ideally, whoever Chicago brings in would be around for at least a couple of seasons. The organization needs players who can help establish a deeper forward group while the younger pieces continue to develop into NHL stars.

After all, there’s little reason to rush the rebuild just because Bedard needs more support. However, there is increasing pressure on the organization to do something to show that the rebuild is going somewhere. But the organization has to avoid making deals for the sake of it.

That’s also why the Blackhawks should be careful about the type of player they pursue. A short-term rental might provide a temporary boost, but it doesn’t do much for the bigger picture. Chicago needs to add players who can remain part of the group as the rebuild takes shape.

Well, the Rakell situation shows that finding the right fit isn’t going to be easy. But the Blackhawks have to keep looking. Bedard needs more help, and the organization needs to build a deeper team around him rather than expecting its young players to carry the load before they’re ready.