Blackhawks-Capitals Trade Could Solve a Problem for Both Teams

The Chicago Blackhawks have been at the forefront of trade rumors this season. The chatter has picked up significantly as the team’s season has begun circling the drain.

That chatter has revolved around the team’s need for high-end scoring to complement captain Connor Bedard.

Parallel to that situation, the Washington Capitals have been dealing with a surplus of forwards, namely, Ivan Miroshnichenko.

As such, the Capitals have been looking to move the 22-year-old to an organization where he could get the playing time that he seeks.

In that case, the Blackhawks and Capitals seem to make reasonable trade partners. That’s something that the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta alluded to back on October 29. Pagnotta stated that the Blackhawks have looked into Miroshnichenko. However, there is no clarity if anything has changed since then.

Pagnotta later stated on November 12 that Chicago was one of the teams in the mix for the Russian forward. Again, there has been no confirmation of any potential deals.

Now, the holdup might pertain to Washington’s asking price. They’re not willing to move on from Miroshnichenko because he’s a bad player. The organization is amenable to making a move given the lack of lineup spots available to him.

And that’s the main issue driving this situation.

Blackhawks Can Afford to Pay Washington’s Price Tag on Miroshnichenko

Part of this discussion involves the purported high asking price for Miroshnichenko. The Capitals are believed to want a first-round pick plus other pieces.

Well, it just so happens that Chicago has three first-rounders in the 2027 NHL Draft. In addition to their own pick, the Blackhawks hold Edmonton and Florida’s selections. Assuming that the latter two should land towards the end of the first round, it might make sense for the Blackhawks to try and move one of those picks rather than their own.

That said, the Capitals might balk at the offer, if that were the case. Perhaps the Caps are just holding out until someone is willing to pay up. After all, Washington really has no incentive to move Miroshnichenko now.

The situation, nonetheless, has to be intriguing for Chicago fans. The team needs to make upgrades somewhere, though help doesn’t really seem to be on the way right now.

Chicago Won’t Be Getting Solution They Seek

There is another side to this potential trade. The holdup may not be on the Capitals’ side but rather on Chicago’s.

The Blackhawks want an established scorer to help them support Bedard. And while Miroshnichenko looks like a good prospect, he isn’t the immediate solution the team wants.

That’s why committing valuable trade capital right now might not be the best move forward. If anything, the Blackhawks may be looking to save their pieces for something bigger.

There are other pieces rumored to be on the market. But, again, they may not be quite what Chicago feels could be the solution. Short of Nikita Kucherov somehow landing on their lap, the Blackhawks may need to be a bit more patient before the right type of deal comes along.