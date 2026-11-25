The Chicago Blackhawks face a tough question in an Auston Matthews pursuit.

How much of their future should they surrender to change their present?

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz proposed Chicago send Sam Rinzel, Frank Nazar and two first-round picks to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matthews.

The price would serve as a test for Chicago. Although adding a star has the obvious appeal, giving up two young regulars and two premium picks would demand a plan for everything that comes next.

Blackhawks Would Pay a Steep Price for Auston Matthews

Matthews carries a $13.25 million annual cap hit on a four-year, $53 million contract through 2027-28, according to PuckPedia.

His deal also includes a no-movement clause. Any trade would require his approval, heaping on an extra hurdle beyond the return.

So, ultimately, Chicago has a short window to turn an expensive acquisition into worthy play before encountering a contract decision.

The cost may break the payroll.

Nazar’s seven-year, $46.13 million extension began this season and runs through 2032-33, NHL.com reported.

Chicago would be exchanging years of control over a developing forward for a much shorter commitment from an established star. Before paying that price, the Blackhawks would need confidence in their ability to keep Matthews.

General manager Kyle Davidson’s words when Chicago announced Nazar’s extension underscore the stakes.

“Frank is an integral piece of our team,” Davidson said in the team’s announcement.

Additionally, there’s Rinzel who recently became the first defenseman in franchise history with five consecutive multi-assist games, according to the Blackhawks.

Trading him would open a separate need on defense. And which first-round selections move would matter, too, as an early pick has a different risk than a contender’s selection.

Connor Bedard’s Injury Complicates Chicago’s Trade Decision

Connor Bedard underwent right shoulder surgery Monday and faces approximately four months of recovery, NHL.com reported Nov. 24.

His absence adds pressure to the current lineup. And it also makes the moment of a major purchase harder to judge.

Chicago would have to decide whether this season has enough opportunity to justify spending those assets now. Assuming the larger goal is building around a healthy Bedard next season, patience could preserve more choices.

Matthews is enticing. But a successful trade would require more than putting two famous names on the same roster.

Chicago would need enough depth to support them, in addition to a workable salary structure and a credible way forward for keeping both.

All things considered, it would take quite the swing (perhaps a risky one at that) for the Blackhawks to acquire Matthews.