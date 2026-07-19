Connor Bedard Trade Timeline Revealed in Contract Signing

If Chicago Blackhawks fans thought that signing Connor Bedard ended speculation, they might be surprised to find that’s not quite the case.

Yes, the five-year, $75 million contract was a major coup for the player and the organization. The Blackhawks got their top man without paying Leo Carlsson money.

But there’s something truly interesting in the way the contract worked out. While the Blackhawks and Connor Bedard could have agreed to an eight-year deal, they didn’t. The two parties signed a five-year contract.

On the surface, it’s evident why the deal worked out the way it did. Bedard is 21, with his contract walking him straight through to unrestricted free agency. That’s noting that would seem particularly earth-shattering.

But there’s one interesting detail that might go unnoticed. Connor Bedard doesn’t have any trade protection until the final year of the deal.

Interesting to say the least.

The full no-trade clause in the final year of Bedard’s contract signals that there’s a trade time for the former first-overall pick from 2023. If the Blackhawks have any inkling that Bedard won’t re-sign, they’ll have to trade him before the no-trade clause kicks in.

But would the Blackhawks trade Bedard?

It’s a possibility that depends on a major factor.

Blackhawks on the Clock If They Want to Keep Connor Bedard

At this point, the idea of trading Bedard seems preposterous. Why in the world would Chicago ever trade their franchise player?

That’s the same thing that money said about Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks.

The reality is that the Blackhawks are on the clock. If the team isn’t a contender by 2029-2030, Bedard might balk at re-signing in Chicago. And if that’s the case, the organization won’t be able to wait until the final year of his contract.

That effectively gives the Blackhawks three years to become a playoff team. It won’t suffice to just be a playoff team. Chicago will need to be a serious contender, kind of like what the Buffalo Sabres have become.

If the Blackhawks wait until Connor Bedard’s no-trade clause kicks in, they won’t be able to move him. It’s as simple as that. He’ll hold all the cards, and the organization won’t have any leverage.

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How Close Is Chicago to Contention?

So, the main question here is: How close are the Blackhawks to contention? If the past season serves as any indication, Chicago is not really close to making the postseason anytime soon.

To make matters worse, the Blackhawks play in the “Death Valley” division. Currently, at least five teams are ahead of Connor Bedard and company. Getting past the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Utah Mammoth, and potentially the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues won’t be easy.

Perhaps the only team that might end up rebuilding in the coming seasons is the Winnipeg Jets.

That situation doesn’t look particularly rosy for the Blackhawks. Unless the top three in the Central Division somehow regress significantly in the next two or three seasons, the only realistic chance Connor Bedard will have of making the playoffs would be in a wild card spot.

Even that may seem like a tough prospect.

Ultimately, the clock is ticking on Chicago. The next three seasons will likely determine if Bedard remains in the Windy City.