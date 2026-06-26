Blackhawks Could Reunite With Former 40-Goal Star Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks are a team that have been busy so far this offseason with the recent acquisition of defenseman Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres. The expectation is that this move will likely not be the last made by general manager Kyle Davidson this summer.

The Blackhawks have addressed their need for a defensive upgrade. What they have not done yet is acquire a top line forward that can play with franchise player Connor Bedard. That has to be the next item on the agenda list for Davidson.

In terms of potential targets for Chicago, there is an intriguing option that could be on the table for them to consider that would involve reuniting with a former Blackhawks star.

Alex DeBrincat Could be a Target for Chicago

That player in question is Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat. The 28 year old is heading into the final season of his current contract with the club. Like many Red Wings players, DeBrincat’s future with the team is uncertain amidst the developing Dylan Larkin situation.

The Fourth Period has included Chicago on the expansive list of teams that may go after DeBrincat. The other teams involved are the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Seattle Kraken and Buffalo Sabres.

DeBrincat makes sense for this Blackhawks squad. This team could use a potent veteran addition to their top-six that can take some of the pressure off Bedard to produce offense. DeBrincat would add quite a scoring punch; he is coming off a productive campaign. He amassed 41 goals and 44 assists for 85 points in 82 games.

Not to mention, DeBrincat is already familiar with Chicago. He was a Blackhawks draft pick in 2016 and played with the team for five years. He was dealt to the Ottawa Senators in 2022 as the Original 6 franchise began their rebuild.

Four years later, times are changing in Chicago. This team is clearly showing they want to make a playoff push with the moves they have made thus far. If they are to break back into the postseason, DeBrincat may be that piece up front that helps them get there. The prospect of what he could do with Bedard has to be an alluring one.

Steve Yzerman May Not Wish to Deal DeBrincat

Of course, this is all a moot point if Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman wants nothing to do with it. Other teams may be calling him up, it does not mean Yzerman himself is interested in making a deal.

DeBrincat’s fate with Detroit may depend on what happens with his vet teammates. In addition to Larkin, Patrick Kane‘s future in Detroit is in doubt as he heads into July 1st as a UFA. If Kane opts not to extend in Detroit, that may be the last straw for DeBrincat. Kane has been Cat’s top linemate for the duration of his career.

It will be interesting to see what happens in Detroit this summer. This will be a team that plays a big part in how this offseason develops.