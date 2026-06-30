NHL Trades: 3 Biggest 2026 Offseason Deals

The recent run of NHL trades has been nothing short of sizzling. The speculation that had built up for months finally came to fruition with various deals leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft.

While there were certainly plenty of deals left on the cutting room floor, the ones that did go through provided fans with plenty of excitement.

So, here’s a look at the top three NHL trades happening so far during the 2026 offseason.

Top 3 NHL Trades of 2026 Offseason

Jordan Kyrou to Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals were looking to add more scoring to their lineup. They got that in the deal with the St. Louis Blues, landing forward Jordan Kyrou.

It had seemed as though Kyrou’s name had been on the trade block for ages. But finally, the 28-year-old was part of one of this offseason’s biggest NHL trades.

The Capitals sent a first-round pick in this year’s draft, plus forward Connor McMichael. It’s interesting to note that McMichael had been off-limits at the NHL trade deadline. But the Caps made him available. Washington also surrendered 19-year-old prospect Milton Gastrin.

The Caps took on Kyrou’s full $8.125 million cap hit. The deal likely made sense as the club prepares for a post-Ovechkin era.

Bowen Byram to Chicago Blackhawks

There had been plenty of chatter surrounding Bowen Byram’s future with the Buffalo Sabres. With one year left on his current deal, there was talk that Byram might balk at signing an extension in Buffalo.

And so, Byram became one of the biggest NHL trades this season. The Sabres sent the 25-year-old blueliner to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with Jordan Greenway, in exchange for the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, a 2026 second-rounder, and defenseman Louis Crevier.

The chatter now is that Byram will sign an extension in Chicago, locking him up as the team’s number-one defenseman for the foreseeable future.

It will be interesting to see if the Sabres’ use of the fourth-overall pick on Daxon Rudolph pays off in the long run.

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Brady Tkachuk Headlined One of the Biggest NHL Trades in a While

The Ottawa Senators ended speculation regarding Brady Tkachuk surprisingly quickly. While the 26-year-old had been part of speculation for a while, the Senators didn’t waste much time in pulling off one of the biggest NHL trades in a while.

The Senators got three first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Florida Panthers for their former captain. Now, it’s worth noting that Ottawa turned around and used that trade capital to land three pieces from the San Jose Sharks for the ninth-overall pick in this year’s draft.

Ottawa got William Eklund, one of the most promising young forwards in the game today. If the deal works out for the Senators, it could become one of the all-time greatest NHL trades.

Of course, it remains unclear how well Brady Tkachuk will fit in Florida. If Tkachuk wins a Stanley Cup in Florida, the deal might not look so good. It’s worth keeping in mind that the Senators used one of the picks on Jonas Lagerberg Hoen, with another first-rounder coming in 2029.

So, there’s plenty to be optimistic about in Ottawa following the Tkachuk trade.