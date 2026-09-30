Patrick Kane Comments on Blackhawks Season Opening Loss

The Chicago Blackhawks 2026-2027 season did not get off to the start the team would have wanted on Tuesday. The Blackhawks took a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first game of the season in what was a difficult road performance for the team. The defending western conference champions proved to be too much to handle for a young Chicago squad playing without its star player, Connor Bedard. The silver lining of the game was the performance of Patrick Kane in his first regular season game back with Chicago.

Kane Impressed in Blackhawks Return Game

Yesterday’s game was the first time in 1,315 days that Kane suited up in a meaningful game for the Blackhawks. His last game with the club came on February 22, 2023 against the Dallas Stars. Kane got on the scoreboard in the final game of his initial Blackhawks stint. He was able to pick up right where he left off in his return, recording his first goal of the season in what was a pretty snipe on Vegas goaltender Carter Hart.

Kane’s strong efforts in the tilt were not enough with his team being outmatched by a more experienced Vegas group. Kane shared his thoughts on his team’s performance in his first true game back with Chicago in his postgame interview: “We’ll watch the video; we’ll learn from our mistakes and go from there. It’s on everyone; it’s not just the young guys or older guys. We all need to be in it together and be a team. Sometimes guys maybe try to do much, I am probably included in there. Everyone do their job and I think it comes together when you are a team.”

Kane Expected to Mentor Young Blackhawks Team

While this is a Blackhawks team that is expected to take a major step forward towards reaching contention status this season, the reality is this is still a group with a steep learning curve ahead of them. Chicago has put together a squad that is largely comprised of the youth core they have been drafting and developing under general manager Kyle Davidson. There will be inevitably be plenty of highs and lows on a team with such roster construction.

That is where the addition of Kane comes into play. Kane is the most accomplished veteran player on this team, having won three Stanley Cups during his time with Chicago. He has seen the best and worst of this team throughout that period. He has previously played for a rebuilding Blackhawks squad that was able to assert themselves as a championship-level team when he came into the league in 2007. Kane is hoping the lessons he has learned along the way can come in handy for his current team. This is a Chicago team in a similar situation of trying to break out of the NHL’s basement back into playoff contention. Kane is expected to serve as a teacher for this young group around him as a guy who has witnessed what it takes to turn around a struggling team’s fortunes.