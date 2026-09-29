Jonathan Toews Shares Message to New Blackhawks Captain Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks head into the 2026-2027 campaign with a new captain as franchise player Connor Bedard takes over as team leader. This was a move that was of no surprise, Bedard was the logical choice to take over the captaincy role vacated by the Minnesota Wild‘s Nick Foligno. The Blackhawks released a video ahead of the upcoming season of past team captain’s coming together to congratulate Bedard on receiving the honor. One of the players who made an appearance in this video was Jonathan Toews, considered by most to be the most prolific captain in the organization’s history.

Toews Congratulates Bedard on Receiving the Captaincy

Toews had this message of encouragement for Bedard after he was named captain: “Congratulations, it’s a much deserved honor. I would just say, be yourself. There’s a reason why you’re in that position. Just keep walking that path; there’s no one else that can do it but you. And just be open; there’s going to be a lot of challenges, unforeseen little things that come up here and there. Just continue to be open to those challenges and to the learning process that is coming your way. Keep putting your teammates first; it’s going to be a wild ride. So, just enjoy it and all the best.”

Bedard would do well to listen to Toews’ advice. Toews served as captain of the Blackhawks from 2008-2023, winning three Stanley Cups during that time frame. Toews would know what it is like to be entrusted with high responsibility at a young age, having been named captain at 20. He is the youngest captain in the team’s history, Bedard comes behind him in second at 21 years old. However, Bedard has more NHL experience at this point than Toews did when he took over the role. Bedard is entering his fourth season in the league, whereas Toews was a sophomore in his situation.

Bedard Trying to Follow in Toews’ Footsteps

Like Toews, Bedard is trying to lead this Blackhawks squad back to relevance. When Toews became captain, the team had not made the playoffs since 2002. They would go on to make the postseason for nine consecutive seasons under the leadership of Toews. In Bedard’s case, this is a Blackhawks team that has not seen playoff hockey since 2020. Even that is a debatable fact; that year saw an unconventional expanded postseason format in a COVID-impacted season. Chicago has not made the playoffs in a traditional format since 2017.

Bedard is trying to repeat history by bringing winning hockey back to this city. The morale has been low throughout what has been a tedious rebuilding process under general manager Kyle Davidson. However, there is a renewed sense of hope this season that has not been present in recent years. Toews’ longtime teammate, Patrick Kane, has been brought back to aid this young core built around Bedard. The expectations are higher; this is a team that see’s themselves as a contender. Time will tell if that proves to be the case; it will be interesting to see how Bedard fares in his new position as captain.