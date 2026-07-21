Patrick Kane Reunion with Blackhawks Could be Close, Rumor

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding UFA forward Patrick Kane this summer. The former Detroit Red Wings winger has been most recently linked to the Buffalo and Chicago Blackhawks.

And it’s the reunion with the Blackhawks that could be looming on the horizon.

This rumor comes from online chatter. As such, the talk is largely unsubstantiated as the “official” insiders are out for the summer. The talk, nevertheless, gained a lot of momentum when former Blackhawks player Chris Chelios made an appearance on 104.3 The Score and made it known that Patrick Kane was down to two teams.

“I am not going to lie to you guys, it is down to Buffalo and Chicago,” Chelios said. “I know that because I spoke to him. It’s a tough decision for him.”

The comments, as quoted by the Fourth Period, seem to indicate that Kane could be ready to decide. What has been unclear is the timeline for this move. The prevailing chatter at the moment posits that a deal could happen as soon as this week. Apparently, the only pending matter is hammering out the final details of the contract.

However, the belief is that Patrick Kane could be signing a one-year, incentive-laden deal. Other commentary suggests that a two-year deal around the $4 million could be on the horizon. The latter makes more sense for Kane and the Blackhawks. Chicago doesn’t have cap space issues at the moment, so the team can afford to take on that cap hit.

Why Patrick Kane Makes Sense in Chicago

Beyond the evident nostalgia that comes with the three-time Stanley Cup champ returning to Chicago, Patrick Kane actually makes sense for the organization.

To begin with, Kane remains a solid top-six forward. While he isn’t the prolific scorer that he once was, he’s still a good playmaker and can put the puck in the back of the net. That’s important, especially for the Blackhawks, who will need secondary scoring.

But there’s something else. Patrick Kane could be the winger the organization has been looking for to play with Connor Bedard. It’s particularly interesting as the contrast between the veteran star and the 21-year-old could lead to a highly productive partnership.

If Kane and Bedard don’t play together, the veteran can just fit in throughout the lineup, giving the Blackhawks the boost they’re looking for this season.

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Bedard Contract Major Step for Blackhawks

An interesting point to keep in mind is that the Patrick Kane camp could have been waiting for the Blackhawks to sign Connor Bedard first. It’s not that there was necessarily any doubt Bedard would sign. But for Kane’s representation, the thought process was knowing how much cap space the team could be working with.

Now that Bedard is a certainty, Kane can proceed with confidence in knowing what the Blackhawks’ cap situation will look like for the next couple of seasons.

Ultimately, the reunion could be one in which the 37-year-old will be looking to ride out his career. While there have been no inklings of retirement, it would seem fitting that Patrick Kane would end his career where everything began.