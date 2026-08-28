Joe Sakic Reacts After Signing Cale Makar to Massive Contract

Colorado Avalanche president of hockey operations/general manager Joe Sakic reacted after signing defenseman Cale Makar to a massive deal.

The Avalanche officially announced Makar’s eight-year, $163.2 million extension on Friday. The extension comes with a $20.4 million average annual value (AAV), making Makar the highest-paid player in the league when his deal kicks in next season, as he still has one more year at $9 million left on his previous deal for this coming season.

Joe Sakic Reacts to Cale Makar Signing

After the Avalanche officially announced Makar’s signing, Sakic shared his reaction to inking arguably the league’s best defenseman to a massive contract.

“Today is an exciting day for the Avalanche organization and our wonderful fans. Cale is a generational defenseman and his accomplishments speak for themselves. He is obviously a tremendous competitor and player but even more so a great person, teammate and ambassador for the Avalanche and the Rocky Mountain region. We are beyond thrilled to get this deal done and have Cale in an Avalanche sweater for the next decade,” Sakic said.

The Avalanche franchise legend promised fans in June that he would take care of business with Makar and that the two-time Norris Trophy winner and former Stanley Cup Champion would get a new deal keeping him in Denver long-term, and Sakic lived up to his words with this massive contract extension.

Cale Makar Comments on Signing

Makar himself also shared his first comments after signing this historic deal.

“I am so excited and humbled to continue to wear the Avalanche sweater and represent this incredible organization and community. I would like to thank the Kroenke family, Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for their commitment, trust and belief in me. I would also like to thank my wife and family for their constant support, as well as Scott, Brian and Steve Bartlett for their guidance and assistance,” Makar said.

“To the Avalanche fans, thank you for your continued support and for welcoming us to Colorado years ago. Colorado has truly become a second home to us, and we are so grateful to be here. I look forward to getting back on the ice with my teammates and continuing to work toward our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to the Mile High City.”

This is an incredible signing for both the Avalanche, as they keep their franchise defenseman in the fold for the long-term, plus Makar, who will soon be the highest-paid player in he league when his deal kicks in next year, unless, of course, someone signs a deal for even more money.

At $20.4 million, Makar is just below the $20.8 million maximum deal that is allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for 20% of the salary cap.

Is it possible that Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild could sign a deal even bigger? It’s unlikely, but you never know, as Makar’s deal just moved the goalposts and made the price for other rival teams to sign their players even more expensive as time goes on.