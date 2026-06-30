Maple Leafs Should Get Their Hopes Up with Werenski Just Yet

The talk surrounding Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski joining the Toronto Maple Leafs justifiably has fans excited. But Leafs Nation shouldn’t get its hopes up just yet.

The process involving a Werenski trade in Columbus will likely be a slow-moving one. A good comparable would be the Dylan Larkin situation. It took the Detroit Red Wings about a month to acknowledge the trade request, signaling a type of denial on Detroit’s part.

A similar situation could be happening in Columbus. The Blue Jackets have been doing their best to show Werenski that the team is serious about contending. The Valeri Nichushkin trade with the Colorado Avalanche had that purpose.

The organization is trying to upgrade, hoping that would be enough to help calm Werenski’s concerns. But short of landing a couple of superstars this summer, it won’t be enough. And that’s why Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t expect a deal to happen soon.

If anything, the Blue Jackets are trying to buy some time. Perhaps there’s background conversation happening in which Columbus hopes that Werenski might give Columbus another shot.

But like the Larkin situation, the toothpaste can’t go back into the tube. The talk is out there, with teams even emerging as frontrunners.

That’s where the Maple Leafs come into the picture. The rumblings posit that Toronto is the only Canadian team that Werenski would consider. Chris Johnston and his trade board in The Athletic list the Leafs as a destination.

But hammering out the timeline is the most difficult thing in this entire equation.

Maple Leafs’ Most Valuable Asset is Patience

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ most valuable asset in this entire discussion is patience. Since the Leafs don’t have the dry powder to pull off a massive deal like this, the club will need to sort of wait on the sidelines.

Other clubs with a little more ammo will try to step up. However, those clubs won’t be enticing destinations for the Norris-Trophy winner. The teams with the assets to pull off a deal like this will likely be up-and-coming clubs like the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks.

Would Werenski be willing to go to a team that’s still two or three years away from contention?

Hardly. The plan is to go to a contender now. Almost off the bat, Maple Leafs fans can cross out the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights. With the usual suspects out of the picture, it will be a matter of Columbus sifting through seemingly second-tier teams waiting to see what’s available.

What to read next:

Toronto Has Unique Link to Werenski

Perhaps the most decisive factor in bringing Werenski to Toronto is Auston Matthews. The connection among Team USA teammates has proven to be a powerful one. That’s something that no other team can boast.

The link uniting Werenski to Matthews could be the deciding factor. Even if other teams out there could offer a better trade package, no other contender has the cap space, the personal links, and the platform that the Maple Leafs can offer.

It might take a while, but the time for Columbus to move on from Werenski is this summer. It won’t likely happen as fast as the Brady Tkachuk trade did, so patience is advised.