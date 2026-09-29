Matthew Knies Stat Shows Why Blue Jackets Made Blockbuster Trade

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a blockbuster trade on Monday that involved shipping Kirill Marchenko to Toronto for Matthew Knies.

Marchenko was the centerpiece of a trade that also involved the Blue Jackets sending goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, with 18% of his contract retained, and Miles Wood to the Maple Leafs. Columbus also received Emil Andrae, Steven Lorentz, and a conditional 2027 second-round pick.

While Marchenko was phenomenal in Columbus, Knies brings the complete package. Over the past three seasons, Knies is one of just four players to have cashed in on 60+ goals, 500+ hits, and 100+ blocked shots. Only J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, and Tom Wilson belong to that rare club besides Knies.

Matthew Knies Brings A Rare Combination To Columbus

Knies established himself as a legitimate top-six scorer during his three full seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Overall, he has 67 goals with the Leafs, along with 160 points across 240 career games. Knies also has a stellar 16.3 career shooting percentage.

With his physical play, Knies gives the Blue Jackets an edge that Marchenko never had. This doesn’t automatically mean Knies is the better player. But he will bring more net-front play, forechecking, board work, physicality, and high-danger offense.

Marchenko was an outstanding shooting threat, and nobody in Columbus will say otherwise. He brought a different style to the rink from what Knies will give the Blue Jackets. Marchenko dazzled with his rush skill and skating, but wasn’t as physical.

Knies Could Fit Naturally Next To Adam Fantilli

The Blue Jackets couldn’t have played this any better. Last week, they extended star center Adam Fantilli. Now, they brought in a young, brewing star who is a scoring threat and will add another layer of toughness.

And Fantilli’s playing style boasts a few similarities. Like Knies, Fantilli isn’t scared to invade shooting lanes, with 132 career blocks through three seasons. He displays a similar edge with 315 hits and has developed into a dynamic scorer with 67 goals.

Both are young players who are under long-term deals. For the Blue Jackets, it immediately shows they’re finally ready to develop a winning culture after years of frustration. Fantilli and Knies will head up that inner core of youngsters in Columbus, and their presence may end up turning the organization into a hot spot for veterans looking to join a contender.

Knies’ Contract Looks Even Sweeter When Compared To Marchenko’s

The Maple Leafs signed Marchenko to an extension that involves an annual cap hit of $12.5 million over six years. Meanwhile, Knies has five years remaining on his deal with a $7.75 million annual cap hit. With the salary cap set to keep increasing, this may further turn into a major win for the Blue Jackets.

Pair that contract with the production Knies brings offensively and defensively, and one can make the case that it’s among the best-value contracts in the NHL. In the end, the Blue Jackets acquired more than a winger. They have someone who is one of only a handful of players to effectively combine consistent scoring, physicality, and defensive play at such a high level.