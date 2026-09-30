Dallas Stars Sign Veteran Goaltender to Extension, Contract Details Revealed

The Dallas Stars made headlines this morning after extending the contract of one of their goaltenders.

As announced by the organization, 35-year-old Casey DeSmith will remain in Dallas.

Here’s what his new contract looks like.

Dallas Stars Reveal DeSmith’s Contract Details

According to the Stars (via X), DeSmith is now under a two-year, $5 million extension.

The deal begins at the start of the 2026-27 season and runs through the 2028-29 campaign with an AAV of $2.5 million.

Per Dallas Stars Communications, GM Jim Nill stated, “Extending Casey has been a priority for us, and we’re excited to have him locked up for two more years. He’s been incredibly reliable during his time with our organization, and we are looking forward to the tandem of Casey and Jake continuing to anchor our team moving forward.”

DeSmith is now approaching his 2026-27 campaign, which marks his ninth year playing in the NHL.

However, this is only his third in Dallas.

His professional career began with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017-18.

He went on to spend five years with the franchise before he was shipped out in a massive three-team trade in August 2023.

DeSmith played for the Vancouver Canucks for the 2023-24 season, but found his way to Dallas as a free agent in July 2024.

During his 2025-26 season, he appeared in 30 games and went 15-8-6. He owns a 2.43 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Where Do the Dallas Stars Stand Heading Into Their 2026–27 Season?

The Stars won all four of their preseason matchups this year.

They defeated the St. Louis Blues twice (2-1, 2-1) and the Minnesota Wild twice (2-0, 2-1).

Dallas is now approaching its regular-season opener against the Blues on Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Stars, taking place at American Airlines Center.

By the end of their 2025-26 campaign, Dallas had posted a 50-20 overall record, placing them second in the Western Conference’s Central Division.

The Colorado Avalanche (55-16) edged them out, but now is their glaring opportunity for redemption.

Dallas finished with 112 points.

Considered potential postseason contenders by the end of the season, the Stars are entering their opener under immense pressure with high expectations weighing them down.

This clash certainly won’t define their entire campaign, but it will set the tone for their upcoming schedule.

Colorado and Dallas have a longstanding rivalry, and the two teams are expected to race each other once again.

Numerous predictions show the Stars performing relatively well, but they remain one of the underrated franchises in the league. Perhaps this is worth keeping a close eye on.