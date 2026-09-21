NHL World Erupts After Dallas Stars Sign $14.8 Million Forward to Extension

The Dallas Stars have signed 28-year-old Sam Steel to a contract extension.

As announced by the organization, this is a four-year, $14.8 million deal.

As expected, the NHL world stormed social media with comments regarding the decision.

NHL World Reacts to Stars’ Sam Steel Extension

Following the announcement, fans and analysts took to social media to weigh in on Steel’s deal.

Here’s what people are saying on X:

@BruceLeVinePuck: “Stars sign F Sam Steel to a 4 year extension beginning next season at an AAV of $3.7 million. Dallas believes Steel’s Swiss Army Knife abilities are more important than ever going forward as they look to navigate the salary cap in future years.”

@VictoriaEgreen: “Everyone complaining about Sam Steel on my tl again, hockey is so back.”

@alittlelauren: “You’ll be having such a good day and then your hockey team extends Sam Steel for 4 years.”

@politicstcan: “This beats signing the 23-year-old version of Sam Steel to 6×6 because he has “upside.”

@puckmarks: “I’m surprised Dallas coughed up the money for Sam Steel. Great defensive player but I’m not sure they have the cap space to be handing out $3.7 million to guys like this. They really gotta find some guys on ELCs.”

@ThunderbirdRay: “Second extension in a row for Steel at interesting term and cap, and at interesting times. Good on him and his agent for being able to make that work. An interesting move for Nill. They clearly like the player. I hope he plays a more appropriate role this season.”

Snapshot of Sam Steel’s NHL Career

Steel was picked 30th overall in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft.

He spent his first four seasons playing for the Anaheim Ducks, but in August 2022, he signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Wild.

However, his time in Minnesota was short-lived. In July 2023, he signed with the Stars.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 73 games and scored 12 goals with 21 assists for 33 points.

Upon signing him to his latest extension, general manager Jim Nill spoke with the media.

According to NHL.com, Nill stated, “We couldn’t be happier to extend Sam. His consistency during his time with our team, especially on the penalty kill, plus his versatility has made him a valuable asset to our organization, and we’re happy to be locking him up for the next four seasons.”

Social media brought mixed reactions from fans across the board, but he does bring veteran energy to the ice.

He is now approaching his ninth season in the NHL, and his fourth in the Lone Star State.

This is a new, yet familiar, chapter for Steel.