Pittsburgh Penguins Slapped With Harsh Stanley Cup Outlook

The Pittsburgh Penguins are just a few short hours away from their regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Heading into their 2026-27 campaign, the Penguins are already facing a brutal outlook.

One NHL insider has dwindling hope for the franchise this year.

Pittsburgh Penguins Face Harsh Reality in Latest Stanley Cup Projection

According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, Pittsburgh is likely to go another year without reaching Stanley Cup contention.

“I think the improvement of the rest of the division keeps the Penguins out,” he wrote. “Which is a bummer, because I want all the Sidney Crosby in championship tournament spotlights I can get, as the clock ticks.”

However, Wyshynski highlighted three factors that could change the game for the Penguins.

Their season will heavily rely on head coach Dan Muse, 36-year-old defenseman Erik Karlsson and 22-year-old goalie Sergei Murashov.

Of course, Crosby will also be carrying an overwhelming amount of weight on his shoulders, but this is nothing new.

As for Karlsson, he is now in his 18th year playing in the NHL; this will be his fourth with Pittsburgh.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 75 games and scored 15 goals with 51 assists for 66 points.

Young goaltender Murashov has appeared in only five career games and owns an overall 2.56 goals-against average with a .897 save percentage.

The Penguins selected him 21st overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft and made his debut during the 2025-26 season.

With Artūrs Šilovs potentially acting as their No. 1 netminder, Murashov would fall in line at No. 2.

But as Wyshynski pointed out, much of Pittsburgh’s success will depend on “how quickly rookie goalie Sergei Murashov can ascend to the starter’s role and whether his play is good enough to separate the Penguins from the Metro pack.”

Where Are the Penguins Heading This Season?

During Pittsburgh’s preseason they secured two out of their four matchups, both of which were over the Buffalo Sabres.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 will mark their season opener.

They will face the Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Looking ahead, Pittsburgh’s grim outlook doesn’t look too promising.

Despite their early projections — there’s still hope.

I’m inclined to believe Murashov could be the game-changer for this season.

He’s young and inexperienced compared to his veteran teammates, but this is a player worth keeping on eye on.

After taking on strong offseason preparation, he has shown development behind the crease, combining natural and elite athleticism with immense upside.

A goalie’s performance will drastically change a team’s trajectory for better or for worse, but Murashov seems to be on the right path.

His track record alone should be enough to offer promise to fans, but his willingness and ability to develop his most valuable asset.